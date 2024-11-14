Israeli ambassador: Azerbaijan has achieved significant success in combating climate change - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan, George Deek, praised Azerbaijan’s organization of the COP29 conference in Baku, highlighting the significant achievements the country has made in addressing climate change.

In an interview with News.Az , he emphasized that the Israeli delegation, including the Minister of Environment, Minister of Transport, and the President of Israel, who is set to arrive in the coming days, is here to strengthen ties with Azerbaijan and international partners.Over 20 Israeli startups are showcasing cutting-edge technologies aimed at creating a more sustainable future.The ambassador expressed hope for productive cooperation between governments, civil society, and the private sector to address climate challenges together.

