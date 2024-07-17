Jacques David Wanabo: "France could face a nickel shortage if New Caledonia gains independence" - EXCLUSIVE

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Ulviyya Salmanli



Jacques David Wanabo, the Deputy General Secretary of the Caledonian Union Party, today shared his views on the potential impacts of New Caledonian independence during an interview with News.Az.

Wanabo emphasized the significant economic and strategic consequences for France if New Caledonia were to become an independent state. He noted, "If New Caledonia becomes an independent state, France will no longer have access to nickel and will be forced to buy it."Highlighting the historical context, Wanabo pointed out, "Looking at France's history, we see that France has never had nickel within its territory. Nickel comes exclusively from New Caledonia. If New Caledonia becomes an independent state one day, France will no longer have access to nickel and will be forced to buy it."Furthermore, Wanabo underscored the strategic military implications, stating, “Moreover, most of France's naval forces are located in the Pacific Ocean, in French Polynesia, New Caledonia, and many other places. If these territories become independent one day, France's naval forces will not be able to remain in those areas.”These remarks reflect the deep considerations and potential geopolitical shifts that could arise from New Caledonian independence, as articulated by Jacques David Wanabo.

News.Az