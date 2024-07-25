Jaffar Hasnain: Disinformation requires immediate global action - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a video interview with News.Az, Jaffar Hasnain, Presenter and Correspondent at TRT WORLD, highlighted the critical discussions taking place at the Shusha Global Media Forum. "We are here at the Shusha Global Media Forum, and it is quite fascinating to be honest. Representatives from more than 49 countries, including delegates, media representatives, media coordinators, and journalists from different corners of the world, have come together to discuss a very important topic: disinformation," Hasnain stated.

He emphasized the urgency of addressing disinformation, pointing out that "when you look at the latest statistics, disinformation is a crucial issue that requires countries and journalists to unite and combat this phenomenon. If we don't address it now, it will have significant practical consequences in the future."The forum has brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, highlighting the global concern over the spread of disinformation and the need for collaborative efforts to tackle this issue.

News.Az