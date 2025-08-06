Kazakhstan looks to Türkiye to break energy dependence on Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Magbat Spanov is an expert of the Institute of Innovative Economics, professor of the Kazakh National University named after Al-Farabi.

The recent visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Türkiye marked another milestone in the rapidly evolving relationship between the two nations. But unlike many diplomatic trips of this nature, this meeting in Ankara carried exceptional significance. The importance was not only in the number of signed agreements—18 new documents in addition to the 60 already in place—but in the spirit that defines Kazakh–Turkish relations today: a shared civilizational vision grounded in pragmatism and strategic foresight.

Photo: Akorda

With every passing year, the partnership between Astana and Ankara becomes less of a typical bilateral relationship and more of a strategic alliance. This alliance is emerging as a pillar of the future Turkic world, where Kazakhstan and Türkiye serve as its geographic and demographic anchors.

In a time of heightened global geopolitical tensions, energy security and transport independence are more vital than ever. Kazakhstan currently exports nearly 80% of its oil through Russian territory—a growing vulnerability amidst sanction wars and market instability. It’s no surprise that energy cooperation became a central topic of Tokayev’s visit. Kazakhstan is actively seeking alternative export routes, and Türkiye—with its geographic advantage, robust infrastructure, and political stability—naturally emerges as a strategic partner in this effort.

One of the most tangible outcomes of the visit is the planned creation of a new logistics hub in Aktobe. This project, part of the Middle Corridor initiative, aims to provide a safe, efficient alternative trade route connecting East and West, bypassing more volatile or politically sensitive areas. But more than that, it is a long-term investment in the future of Eurasian connectivity—one that Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and their regional partners are shaping on their own terms.

Logistics, however, is just one facet of the growing partnership. Agriculture remains a vital and mutually beneficial area of cooperation. Kazakhstan supplies Türkiye with large quantities of grain and cotton—critical raw materials for Türkiye’s powerful textile industry. And this is just the beginning. With annual grain production between 15 and 20 million tons, Kazakhstan is also developing its livestock and meat exports, as well as expanding flour, oilseed, and legume production. Türkiye offers a welcoming market for these goods, not only due to domestic demand, but also as a potential re-export hub to Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

Kazakhstan’s wealth of rare earth metals and the growth of its mining and metallurgy sector provide yet another area of strategic interest. As the global demand for critical minerals surges, Kazakhstan’s position becomes increasingly valuable. Türkiye, with its advanced manufacturing base, is well-positioned to partner in this domain.

What we are witnessing is not just an expansion of trade—it is a deepening of economic integration. The relationship is maturing into a model of joint production, investment cooperation, and forward-looking projects in energy, green technologies, and education. A particularly important development is Kazakhstan’s push to diversify its export structure beyond raw materials and toward value-added goods. Türkiye can—and should—serve as a gateway for this transformation, acting as a transit hub, investor, and strategic ally.

In this context, Azerbaijan plays a vital role. The long-anticipated Zangezur Corridor—running through Armenia’s Syunik province—could revolutionize trade across the region by boosting the Middle Corridor’s capacity. The impact would be far-reaching, benefiting not only Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan, but also drawing the attention of global actors like China and the European Union.

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are already aligning efforts in green energy and the establishment of “green corridors” for sustainable transport and trade. Türkiye, with its experience in renewable energy and logistics, is a natural partner in scaling these initiatives. Together, they can build an energy and trade model for the 21st century—clean, resilient, and regionally driven.

Green Corridor Alliance Joint Venture was established between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan/Ministry of Energy

But thinking about the Turkic world’s future means thinking beyond just bilateral or even trilateral ties. The Kazakhstan–Türkiye partnership is setting the tone for broader integration across all Turkic-speaking countries. This includes not only fully sovereign states, but also autonomous Turkic regions within other countries. Their participation can significantly enrich and expand the scope of regional cooperation and shared identity.

We are already seeing rising investment flows in both directions. Kazakhstan is investing heavily in Türkiye, including in the form of direct capital. Meanwhile, Turkish companies are actively entering the Kazakh market with large-scale projects—from infrastructure to industrial manufacturing. At the same time, humanitarian cooperation is gaining momentum, particularly in education, culture, and workforce training. Joint academic programs, cultural exchanges, and institutional collaboration are laying the human foundation for durable cooperation.

This is how a sustainable balance of interests is being forged—one that rests not on temporary political alignments, but on long-term structural connections in economy, logistics, energy, and cultural solidarity. The Kazakhstan–Türkiye relationship is no longer simply relevant—it is becoming historically significant.

The vision is clear: a resilient, self-sufficient Turkic world, built on mutual respect and shared goals. In this vision, Kazakhstan and Türkiye are not only partners—they are co-authors of a new regional order. And their alliance is poised to shape the destiny of a broader community that spans continents, cultures, and centuries.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az