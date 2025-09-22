+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Moses Becker is a special commentator on political issues for News.Az, a PhD in political science and an expert on interethnic and interreligious relations. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

Massive protest rocks London as 150,000 people march against uncontrolled immigration and globalist policies. Elon Musk urges a change of government, while Donald Trump calls on the UK to use the army to stop illegal migration.

On January 20, 2025, when Donald Trump recited the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States, it became clear that his victory drew a bold line under the idea of globalism and a unipolar world. His slogan, “Make America Great Again,” echoed across the globe, resonating far beyond the borders of the United States. The globalists’ dream of erasing borders — along with national, religious, and even gender identities — was decisively rejected by the majority of Americans. That same rejection has begun to spread to other countries.

The idea of a supranational state called “Europe” has begun to dissolve like morning fog. Brexit was the first signal that the era of prioritizing national interests was returning. And while the United Kingdom, out of inertia, has continued to accept waves of legal — and even greater numbers of illegal — migrants, recent events have made it clear that the majority of the population no longer wishes to share its hard-earned social benefits. No one is willing to give up their “square miles.” Yes, Britain was once a global empire, but today it simply wants to remain a kingdom built on Judeo-Christian values.

On September 13, 2025, this sentiment burst into the open when around 150,000 people gathered in central London for a march organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson. Under the slogan “Unite the Kingdom,” the demonstrators marched to Whitehall, home to Britain’s central government institutions. The event featured speeches by various figures, including American political activist, podcaster, and former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, as well as tech billionaire Elon Musk, who addressed the crowd via video link.

Musk declared: “I sincerely believe that there must be a change of government in the United Kingdom… We cannot wait another four years until the next elections — that is far too long. Something must be done. Parliament must be dissolved and a new vote held.” Musk went further, warning the crowd: “The people who came out to the streets today are far from politics. They don’t want to interfere, they just want to live their lives. But I want to tell them this: if things continue like this, violence will come to you whether you choose it or not. You will either fight — or you will perish.”

The marchers waved the flags of the United Kingdom, England, the United States, and Israel. Many wore red MAGA hats with Trump’s iconic slogan. Among the banners were slogans such as “Stop the Boats,” “Send Them Home,” and “Unite the Kingdom.” Some protesters also carried signs opposing transgender ideology. One man carried a large wooden cross with the inscription, “Rest in Peace, Charlie Kirk,” in memory of a right-wing activist killed in the United States. Organizers claimed that millions worldwide followed the event through social media streams. The immediate trigger for the march was public outrage over the government’s continued practice of using hotels as shelters for asylum seekers, particularly in Epping Forest on the outskirts of London.

Britain is now experiencing an unprecedented influx of migrants. According to researchers, by 2025 there were over 700,000 illegal immigrants in the country — three times as many as in France. The number of legal “new Britons” and wealthy expatriates, such as Qataris, is even higher. In some cities, the proportion of ethnic Britons has fallen to less than half of the total population.

As a result, “sharia law has already become part of English law.” Entire districts of British cities — mostly English, and to a lesser extent Scottish, Welsh, and Northern Irish — have turned into uncontrollable criminal breeding grounds. More than a dozen major cities now have mayors of Pakistani origin. The United Kingdom has become an “island of foreigners.” Ordinary citizens are reacting with increasing anger to the expansion of these national enclaves, especially when “new Britons” are appointed to high government positions — whether it is London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has held the position since 2016, or Rishi Sunak, the son of Indian immigrants, who served as Chancellor of the Exchequer and later Prime Minister. The liberal-left agenda being forced on the population only deepens public resentment.

The mass protest in London is just one manifestation of a much wider European crisis — similar unrest has long been visible in France, Ireland, Germany, and even in Poland, a country with virtually no migrants. These protests are a natural reaction to the authorities’ catastrophic immigration policies. Perhaps Europeans are beginning to remember how the so-called “unfortunate barbarians” once brought down the Roman Empire during the Great Migration. At first, they were invited to guard the borders and later allowed to live and work within them. But ultimately, they joined forces with their kin beyond the empire’s walls — and together they destroyed the great achievements of antiquity.

Today, Europe stands at a crossroads: ·

Turn sharply to the right to preserve national identity.

Or drift along passively until the ship of state inevitably crashes on the rocks.

The political stakes are enormous. Whoever manages to harness this rising wave of protest will have a historic opportunity to shatter the centuries-old political monopoly of the Labour and Conservative parties in the United Kingdom. The movement now has its own symbol of martyrdom: American activist Charlie Kirk, who was killed for his unwavering loyalty to traditional values. His death has given the protests a near-religious dimension.

In this context, U.S. President Donald Trump has advised British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to use the army to fight illegal migration: “It doesn’t matter whether you bring in the military or what measures you take,” Trump said, as quoted by Lenta.ru. “But uncontrolled migration destroys countries from within.”

Trump emphasized that similar tough measures helped the U.S. resolve its own migration crisis. As millions watched the London march online, it became clear that the conflict between globalism and nationalism is no longer theoretical. It has moved to the streets, fueled by anger, fear, and the desire for national revival. Whether Britain — and Europe as a whole — can withstand this storm without descending into chaos remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: the age of illusions is over, and the battle for the future has begun.

