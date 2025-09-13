Over 100,000 turn up in far-right activist-led rally in central London

More than 100,000 protesters have joined an anti-immigration rally organized by a far-right activist on Saturday in central London, News.az reports citing BBC.

The "Unite the Kingdom" rally, organized by far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, led to substantial police presence and violent clashes in between protesters and between protesters and police. Multiple arrests were witnessed on-site.

This could be Britain's largest far-right rally in decades, according to local media.

The British government is facing mounting pressure over its tackling of irregular immigration. More than 1,000 migrants travelled across the English Channel on small boats last weekend, bringing the total number this year to over 30,000.

