The recent statement by the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs advising its citizens to avoid traveling to Azerbaijan is yet another example of how the French government, under Emmanuel Macron's leadership, continues its discriminatory and provocative actions against sovereign states. These measures appear to be an attempt by France to divert attention from its domestic problems by fabricating an external threat.

The French government claims that its citizens face risks of "arbitrary detention, arrest, and unfair trials" in Azerbaijan. Given France's own track record on human rights within its borders, this statement is particularly ironic. The French judicial system and law enforcement have been repeatedly criticized for excessive use of force and unjust judicial proceedings.It seems that Paris is resorting to its familiar tactic of external distraction whenever serious problems arise domestically. Instead of addressing internal issues, French authorities seem more inclined to manufacture a threat to divert the attention of both citizens and the international community.The advisory against traveling to Azerbaijan is part of a broader campaign to discredit the country. This move coincides with rising tensions within France, where Macron's government is grappling with numerous protests and political scandals. Shifting attention to the international arena and manipulating public opinion is a well-known tactic used to consolidate power at home.Rather than advising its citizens to avoid "border areas" and the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, France could be playing a more constructive role in the peace process in the region. However, the actions of the French authorities suggest a reluctance to respect Azerbaijan's territorial integrity or genuinely contribute to regional stabilization.France faces a myriad of internal challenges, including economic downturns, rising unemployment, inflation, and political instability. For instance, the HCOB France Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for December 2023 stood at 45.7 points, indicating a contraction in manufacturing activity and a potential recession. Unemployment is projected to reach 8% by the end of 2024, further fueling social unrest.Additionally, the surge in corporate bankruptcies and inflation is putting strain on the economy and reducing citizens' purchasing power. In such circumstances, the government appears to be searching for ways to divert public attention from internal troubles by focusing on external threats.Amidst economic challenges and growing public dissatisfaction, far-right groups, such as the "National Rally" led by Marine Le Pen, are gaining traction. These political movements are leveraging the migration crisis and economic difficulties to bolster their positions, contributing to further political polarization within the country.France’s actions on the international stage, including the travel advisory against Azerbaijan, can be seen as part of a broader strategy of disinformation and geopolitical maneuvering. They aim to fabricate an external threat to distract from domestic issues and rally support among specific segments of the population. Instead of pursuing such a policy, France should focus on constructive dialogue and international cooperation to foster stability and prosperity both at home and globally.

News.Az