'Married At First Sight' star Lachlan Rofe dies aged 47

"Married At First Sight" cast member Lachlan Rofe has died aged 47, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Rofe, lived in Cawdor, near Camden in New South Wales.

The former reality star’s family confirmed the tragic news on social media on Thursday.

A cause of death is yet to be released.

The controversial reality star, who was a contestant on the first ever series of the hugely popular show, was paired with Clare Tamas during its breakout season. He parted ways with his MAFS wife just 12 months after filming wrapped.

He later went on to appear on Farmer Wants A Wife in 2016 where he met girlfriend Belinda Reid.

Also known as Lachlan McAleer, he and Reid split before the show’s finale.

According to a Camden police statement, emergency services called to a home at Old Razorback Road, Razorback, found a man unresponsive. Ambulance paramedics commenced CPR but were sadly unable to revive him.

“Investigations are continuing into the circumstances and anyone with any information is urged to contact Camden Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000,” police said.

Rofe hit headlines in 2017 following his time on reality television when he was found guilty in 2017 of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Casey Williams in front of her two-year-old daughter after a heavy drinking session. This guilty verdict was later quashed.

He was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond but later went on to appeal the ruling.

“Being a man of principal, I chose to clear my name,” he said in 2018 after the guilty verdict was thrown out.

“I’m too scared to even go see women ‘cos I just feel with everything that’s happened, I just feel like I’m a target,” he said after the ruling.

Rofe also hit headlines after his family property was investigated over an alleged illegal tree clearing.

The outcome of the investigation was never made public by the local council, but Rofe claimed at the time that people were just “jealous” of him.

“Everything has been cleared in line with legislation; people are just jealous of me because I’ve got fame.”

