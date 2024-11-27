Mass protests in Pakistan: Political instability and army involvement - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In an interview with News.Az , Pakistani journalist and researcher Hamza Asar Salam, founder and editor of The Pakistan Daily, provided insights into the current political situation in the country.

According to Salam, massive protests are taking place in Islamabad, with 40,000–50,000 participants, primarily supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Protesters are demanding the immediate release of their leader, who is currently imprisoned on charges of corruption and incitement to violence.Salam highlighted that Imran Khan’s popularity extends beyond politics. A former cricket hero who led Pakistan to victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup, Khan became a philanthropist, establishing cancer hospitals and investing in education. Even those who disagree with his political agenda respect him as a national icon. Salam compared Khan’s mass appeal to that of Donald Trump in the United States, portraying him as an outsider challenging the entrenched political system.To defuse tensions, Salam suggested that the government could take steps such as releasing some detained PTI leaders, designating areas for protests to avoid disrupting daily life, and providing assurances regarding Khan’s potential release while respecting judicial processes. However, he warned that executive intervention in judicial decisions would likely lead to broader conflicts.The army has already been deployed in Islamabad under Article 245 of the Constitution to maintain order. Salam noted that the military has been instructed to exercise restraint and avoid confrontation with protesters. The situation is particularly sensitive as a high-level Belarusian delegation, led by President Alexander Lukashenko, is visiting Islamabad, making security a top priority.

