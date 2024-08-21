Military conspiracy against Azerbaijan: Iran, France, and India join forces
By News.AzThe militarization of Armenia is rapidly advancing, putting the stability and security of the South Caucasus at serious risk. Despite the international community's best efforts to maintain peace, the region is once again teetering on the edge of conflict. This is happening against the backdrop of growing contradictions between the statements and actions of Western countries. It's ironic that the same forces that fervently defend territorial integrity in the Russia-Ukraine conflict are now actively supplying Armenia with offensive and lethal weapons.
This support blatantly contradicts the principles that the West loudly proclaims on the global stage. Equipping a country that recently occupied 20% of Azerbaijan's territory and still refuses to drop its territorial claims on Karabakh from its constitution seems at best hypocritical. Armenia, which is a major hub for bypassing anti-Russian sanctions and remains a member of both the CSTO and EAEU, clearly depends on Russia. Yet, this hasn’t stopped the West from providing Armenia with military aid, raising serious questions about the true long-term objectives behind these actions.
The United States, France, the European Union, and regional players like India and Iran are in a rush to arm Armenia, making it increasingly aggressive and emboldened. This process isn't just military; it's deeply political. Armenia's militarization is going hand-in-hand with its growing reliance on external powers, putting its sovereignty and independence at stake.
Take France, for example. They're sending Armenia state-of-the-art weaponry, including 155-mm CAESAR self-propelled artillery, anti-tank missile systems, and air-to-air missiles . This arsenal not only boosts Armenia's military strength but also introduces new threats to regional stability. It's particularly noteworthy that these weapons are being delivered through Iran—a country that claims to support regional autonomy and oppose external meddling in the Caucasus. But in reality, Iran is a key player in facilitating the transit of Western arms, raising legitimate questions about its true intentions.
Iran's role in this is especially concerning for Azerbaijan. While Tehran publicly champions regional stability and non-interference, its actions tell a different story. Iran, which has always promoted regional peace, is now helping to entrench NATO in the South Caucasus and turn Armenia into a Western stronghold. This stark contrast between Tehran’s words and deeds is acutely felt in Azerbaijan, where memories are fresh of how the Iranian military blocked the advance of Azerbaijani special forces in the Zangilan area during the 44-day war.
Meanwhile, Armenia is also receiving substantial arms shipments from India. Azerbaijani officials know that Indian weapons are being shipped to Armenia via Iran’s Bandar Abbas port. Like with the French weapons, some of these arms are declared openly, while others are smuggled under the guise of civilian goods, a blatant violation of international trade laws. This concealment only adds to the region’s security risks, further undermining trust in the actions of these external actors.
In Baku, there was genuine hope that with the positive momentum in Azerbaijani-Iranian relations, the newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian, who takes pride in his Azerbaijani roots, would help pacify the region and stop the flow of Western arms through Iran. But that hasn't happened. On the contrary, the volume of arms being transported to Armenia is rapidly increasing. This trend shows that despite Tehran’s rhetoric about “Muslim solidarity” and “Shia brotherhood,” Iran remains one of the key forces fueling Armenia’s militarization and escalating tensions in the Caucasus.
Particularly alarming is the secret $500 million arms dea l between Armenia and Iran. Despite attempts by the Iranian side to dismiss this as fake news, a thorough investigation by Azerbaijani sources confirmed its authenticity. By greenlighting this deal, Iran has shown it’s willing to profit from conflict, strengthening its regional influence by stoking the Armenian-Azerbaijani confrontation. This step has deeply disappointed Azerbaijan, where it’s clear that Iran continues to exploit regional instability for its own gain, disregarding principles of good neighborliness and peaceful coexistence.
The situation becomes even more tangled when considering that Iran has actively declared its interests in the South Caucasus, advocating for regional integration and opposing external influence. However, its actions directly contradict these statements. The transit of weapons through Iran to Armenia not only undermines trust in its policies but also threatens the security of the entire region. For Azerbaijan, this is particularly painful, as Baku views Iran as an important neighbor and partner to rely on in matters of regional security.
It’s becoming increasingly clear that the militarization of Armenia, backed by the West, Iran, and India, is driving the region towards a new conflict. The countries involved in arming Armenia bear responsibility for the potential consequences of these actions. Azerbaijan has repeatedly warned that such actions do not promote peace but provoke further conflicts. In a situation where Armenia's armed forces continue to accumulate modern weaponry, Azerbaijan has no choice but to strengthen its own defense capabilities and prepare for potential challenges.
The current situation in the Caucasus is extremely tense. The militarization of Armenia, supported by external forces, threatens peace and stability in the region. In these circumstances, Azerbaijan, mindful of its historical responsibility to protect its territorial integrity and the interests of its people, will be forced to take appropriate measures.