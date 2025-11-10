Over 2,200 flights canceled across U.S. as government shutdown disrupts air travel

The nationwide air travel chaos deepened Sunday as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) struggled with staffing shortages during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.





More than 2,200 flights were canceled and over 7,500 delayed as of 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The FAA restricted operations at 40 major airports due to limited air traffic controller capacity, News.Az reports, citing FlightAware.

Saturday saw 1,521 flight cancellations and 6,400 delays, while Friday recorded 1,024 cancellations. In total, over 3,700 flights have been grounded since the weekend began.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told ABC News that the FAA had opted not to suspend international flights to avoid violating international aviation agreements.

Images from airports like New York’s LaGuardia showed crowded terminals and long lines, as frustrated travelers faced widespread delays and rescheduling chaos.

Officials warn that the disruption could continue into the week unless Congress reaches a deal to end the shutdown.

