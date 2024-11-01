'Owner's experience' for Tyson-Paul boxing match packs $2M punch

+ ↺ − 16 px

If you have $2 million to spare, you can get exceedingly close to one of the more-hyped spectacles in recent boxing history, News.Az

reports citing Vedomosti.

Over 70% of the premium hospitality packages for the Jake Paul/Mike Tyson fight on Nov. 15 have been sold, according to Elevate and Most Valuable Promotions, Paul’s promotional company. Streaming live on Netflix, the event, which was rescheduled from July 20, will take place at AT&T Stadium, the famed home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.Elevate said select packages remain, though one stands above the rest. The $2 million ringside “MVP Owner’s Experience” promises exclusive amenities and unprecedented proximity to the fighters over three days.The “MVP” includes two ringside seats in what’s called the apron suite, along with four front row seats and four second row seats. Less than six feet away from the action, the apron suite has two oversized, first-class style premium leather chairs. The suite is the closest that patron seats have ever been approved of by Texas state regulators.The buyer of this package will have several chances to connect with the fighters themselves before and after the bout. Members of the party will have positions on the stage during the ceremonial weigh-in on the day prior to fight night. Paul, Tyson and other fighters will meet and greet fans after their weigh-in.During fight night, the buying party will have a police escort, an exclusive “arrival experience,” a private VIP green room on with an open bar and all-inclusive menu, a dedicated concierge and personal security throughout the event. Two of the guests will be allowed to visit both main event fighters in their locker rooms before the fight and have photo opportunities. Guests of the buyer also be allowed to go into the ring after the fight for a second photo opportunity.Also included in the “MVP” package is a two-night stay at the Loews Arlington Hotel, private transportation and private VIP entrances to all events associated with the event. The buyer will receive signed gloves from Tyson, Paul and others.In short, whoever buys the “MVP Owner’s Experience” will do everything a boxing fan could imagine short of actually getting in the ring for 12 rounds.Elevate, founded by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and the San Francisco 49ers in 2018, counts Live Nation, Oak View Group and Arctos Partners among its investors. In addition to the Paul-Tyson event, Elevate has provided hospitality for the U.S. Open (tennis), the U.S. Grand Prix in Formula 1 and the PGA Tour. In 2024, the firm has acquired several businesses in support of hospitality, executive search and consulting divisions.In addition to football, WWE and major concerts, AT&T Stadium has hosted several major boxing cards, including those headlined by Manny Pacquiao, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Dallas native Errol Spence Jr. Since opening in 2010, the 80,000-seat stadium has played an outsized role in raising the Cowboys’ value $10.32 billion, per Sportico’s latest NFL franchise valuations.While boxing isn’t new for the venue, it will be for Netflix, which will make its first foray into sanctioned live sports after streaming exclusive golf and tennis exhibitions. The world’s biggest streamer will have the NFL’s Christmas games in December and its decade-long agreement with WWE for Monday Night Raw starts in January.There’s plenty of grousing about the 58-year-old Tyson facing someone 31 years younger in a sanctioned professional match. However, there’s another, less-controversial big bout on the card: the most anticipated rematch in women’s boxing history between lightweight champion Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, who fights under Paul’s promotional company. They were the first female boxers to headline New York’s Madison Square Garden in April 2022, with Taylor winning a split decision over Serrano in what was considered the “fight of the year” by Sports Illustrated.

News.Az