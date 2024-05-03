Participants of 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue visit destroyed monuments in Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

The participants of the Baku-hosted 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue themed “Dialogue for Peace and Global Security” visited on Friday Azerbaijan’s city of Aghdam, News.Az reports.

During the trip, the visitors viewed a host of the sites, including the Aghdam Juma Mosque, the Imarat Complex, the Aghdam Bread Museum, as well as the Aghdam Drama Theater, which were subjected to Armenian vandalism. They were also informed about the ongoing restoration works carried out in the city, including the opening of the Victory Museum, the Open Air Occupation Museum, and the Memorial garden.

News.Az