Photos of the week

News.Az presents a Reuters selection of some of our top photography from around the world this week.

A Palestinian child reacts in a damaged house at the site of an Israeli strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 29. REUTERS/Hatem KhaledProtesters barricade themselves inside Hamilton Hall at Columbia University, expanding their protest after a deadline issued in the afternoon by university officials to disband or face suspension in New York City, April 30. REUTERS/Caitlin OchsPolice officers block Filipino activists from marching towards the U.S. Embassy during a Labor Day protest in Manila, Philippines, May 1. REUTERS/Lisa Marie DavidWomen stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station during the second phase of the general elections, in Barmer, Rajasthan, India, April 26. REUTERS/Adnan AbidiA family sleeps while taking shelter inside a metro station during a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 27. REUTERS/Alina SmutkoAsylum-seeking migrants from India and Colombia sit around fire to keep warm while waiting to be picked up by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the border from Mexico into the U.S. in Jacumba Hot Springs, California, April 27. REUTERS/Go NakamuraAmateur sumo wrestlers hold babies during 'Nakizumo' or a baby-crying sumo contest, where two wrestlers hold a baby each and a referee makes faces and loud noises to make them cry and determine the winner based on the loudest baby, at Sensoji temple in Tokyo, Japan, April 28. The ritual is believed to aid the healthy growth of the children and ward off evil spirits. REUTERS/Issei KatoA state trooper pepper sprays pro-Palestinian protesters after police vehicles were blocked at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas, April 29. Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman/USA Today NetworkAn educational institution building burns after a Russian missile strike, in Odesa, Ukraine April 29. REUTERS/Sergey SmolentsevLaw enforcement officers detain a demonstrator, as they clear out the protest encampment in support of Palestinians at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), in Los Angeles, California, May 2. REUTERS/David SwansonDisplaced children eat after getting food rations at a rescue centre after the Nairobi river burst its banks and destroyed their homes within the Mathare valley settlement in Nairobi, Kenya, April 30. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

