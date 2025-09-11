Photos: Before and after Charlie Kirk was shot at Utah Valley University

Charlie Kirk throws hats to the crowd shortly before he was shot at a Utah Valley University speaking event in Orem, Utah, US, September 10, 2025 (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via Reuters)

Charlie Kirk, a conservative American activist and influential ally of US President Donald Trump, has been shot dead at a university event in the state of Utah in an apparent targeted assassination.

He was speaking at a debate at Utah Valley University when authorities say a shooter fired a single round from a rooftop, with video showing Kirk reaching up with his right hand as blood gushed from the left side of his neck.

News.Az, citing Al Jazeera, presents the photos showing moments before and after Charlie Kirk was shot at the university.

This screen grab from a video by Amy King shows Charlie Kirk speaking minutes before he was shot (AFP)

People run and crouch for cover after a shot was fired (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via Reuters) A police officer walks with a K9 Unit following the shooting of Charlie Kirk (Mariella Scott/EPA)

