Pivotal moment for Puerto Rico: 2024 Gubernatorial election

On November 5, 2024, Puerto Rico will elect a new governor , along with a resident commissioner, members of the Senate and House of Representatives, and mayors for all 78 municipalities across the island. Although this election will not grant Puerto Ricans a vote in the U.S. presidential race, it could be a landmark event shaping the island’s future and its political direction.

In recent decades, Puerto Rico’s political scene has been dominated by two major parties: the New Progressive Party (PNP), which advocates for U.S. statehood, and the Popular Democratic Party (PDP), which supports the current territorial status. However, the 2024 election is marked by the emergence of new political coalitions and ideas, which may bring tectonic shifts to this political landscape.The ruling PNP has nominated Jennifer Gonzalez-Colon as its candidate after she won the primary. She is the first woman to run for governor from this party, replacing the incumbent Governor Pedro Pierluisi Urrutia, who lost support among voters. Gonzalez-Colon, a seasoned politician with experience as Puerto Rico’s resident commissioner in the U.S. Congress, faces the challenge of proving her leadership abilities on the local front.On the other side, the PDP has put forward Jesus Manuel Ortiz Gonzalez , who centers his campaign on traditional values and maintaining the island’s current autonomy. He appeals to conservative voters who fear that any move to alter Puerto Rico’s status might bring more complications than opportunities. However, the PDP struggles to attract young voters and activists, many of whom increasingly align with alternative political movements.Of special interest is the coalition of independent movements and the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP), joined by the Citizens Victory Movement (MVC), with their candidate Juan Dalmau Ramirez. This coalition challenges the foundations of traditional politics, promising fresh approaches to the economy and anti-corruption efforts. Dalmau has gained popularity, especially among younger voters, and his involvement could be pivotal, providing Puerto Rico an opportunity for more progressive governance.Voter turnout will be a crucial factor in determining the outcome. Recent changes to electoral laws have raised concerns over potential manipulation, making a transparent process more critical than ever. Puerto Rico has historically seen high voter engagement, particularly regarding matters of political status, so a strong turnout can be expected this year as well.Many residents, especially younger ones, increasingly push for change and a democratization of processes previously considered inaccessible. The 2024 election may serve as a test of Puerto Rico’s political maturity, demonstrating the system’s effectiveness under heightened public scrutiny and participation.The main issues in this campaign, much like in past elections, remain largely unchanged: the economy, corruption, and Puerto Rico’s political status. The island continues to grapple with economic challenges brought on by massive public debt and the slow recovery from Hurricane Maria and the COVID-19 pandemic. While each candidate pledges to tackle the financial crisis, their proposed actions and strategies vary significantly.Corruption is another pressing issue, fueling public disillusionment with traditional parties. Both the PNP and PDP have been implicated in recent corruption scandals, which has helped bolster support for coalitions like PIP-MVC, who advocate for acomplete overhaul of the governance system.The political status of Puerto Rico remains a perennial and divisive issue. The clash between statehood advocates and those favoring the current territorial status continues to influence the island’s politics. The growing popularity of independent candidates suggests that more Puerto Ricans are considering a comprehensive reevaluation of their relationship with the United States.The 2024 gubernatorial election in Puerto Rico could be the turning point that reshapes the island’s political landscape for years to come. Whether a traditional candidate prevails or a coalition candidate wins, this election will reflect how much Puerto Rican attitudes have shifted and whether they are ready for a new direction. This is not just about choosing the next governor—it’s a referendum on the island’s future, its political status, economy, and capacity to face societal challenges.Youth and civic activists, amidst widespread dissatisfaction with corruption and economic hardship, are expected to play a key role, underscoring that this generation of Puerto Ricans is eager for change. If the independent coalitions secure a substantial share of the vote, it will be a powerful statement that the island’s political system is in need of reform. Conversely, if a candidate from the PNP or PDP emerges victorious, it could be interpreted as a societal preference for stability, even if it comes without the transformative change many are hoping for.

