Poland at a crossroads — Battle for the presidency and the future of its democracy

Poland stands at a pivotal juncture as it approaches the decisive second round of its presidential election—a contest that goes far beyond the individual ambitions of two men. It is a battle over Poland’s democratic trajectory, its relationship with Europe, and the soul of its national identity. The narrow lead of liberal candidate Rafał Trzaskowski over conservative rival Karol Nawrocki after the first round has laid bare a country starkly divided along ideological, generational, and geographic lines.

Trzaskowski, the 53-year-old Mayor of Warsaw and the flagbearer of Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s pro-European Civic Coalition, garnered 31.4% of the vote. He outpaced Nawrocki, who secured 29.5%, but fell short of the absolute majority required to win outright. Trzaskowski’s support is strongest in urban centers, among younger, more educated voters, and in Poland’s western and northern provinces—regions historically more integrated with the EU and its liberal-democratic values.

Nawrocki, a conservative historian and current head of the Institute of National Remembrance, appeals to voters in Poland’s traditional heartlands—the rural southeast and the conservative east. Despite running as an “independent,” his candidacy is widely viewed as a continuation of the Law and Justice (PiS) party’s national-populist platform, shaped over the last decade by party leader Jarosław Kaczyński and outgoing President Andrzej Duda. His campaign echoes PiS’s skepticism of the European Union, aggressive rhetoric on immigration, and nationalist historical revisionism.

What distinguishes this election is not merely the candidates’ policy divergence, but the existential tone adopted by both camps. Trzaskowski has framed the vote as a choice between democratic renewal and continued authoritarian drift. He pledges to restore judicial independence, protect media freedom, and bring Poland back in line with European norms on the rule of law and reproductive rights. His presidency would also break the institutional deadlock caused by PiS’s grip on the presidency, Senate, and the Constitutional Tribunal—a deadlock that has stalled legislative reform and drawn repeated censure from Brussels.

For Nawrocki and his supporters, the election represents a battle against what they call “cultural colonization” by the West. His messaging targets fears of EU overreach, German economic dominance, and progressive social reforms. Like other populist figures in Europe, Nawrocki has embraced a sovereigntist narrative—one that paints the EU as an external threat to national identity and Christian values. His anti-euro stance and rejection of EU migration quotas resonate in communities that feel economically marginalized and culturally sidelined by liberal elites.

One of the key battlegrounds in the runoff will be the electorate of the eliminated candidates, particularly Sławomir Mentzen of the far-right Confederation party. Mentzen’s 14.7% share of the vote reflects the growing appeal of radical libertarianism fused with hardline social conservatism, especially among younger male voters. Both Trzaskowski and Nawrocki face a political gamble: how to court these voters without alienating their core bases. For Trzaskowski, overtures to Confederation voters risk angering progressives and women’s rights advocates; for Nawrocki, consolidating this bloc could strengthen his populist credentials but alienate moderate conservatives.

Adding to the complexity is the presence of extremist candidates such as Grzegorz Braun, whose openly xenophobic and anti-Semitic statements did not prevent him from securing over 6% of the vote. His relative success signals a dangerous normalization of illiberal ideologies in the Polish political mainstream—a trend that echoes wider developments across Central and Eastern Europe.

Surveys by Opinia24 suggest that nearly one in ten voters remains undecided. These individuals, many of whom are politically disengaged or skeptical of both major camps, are now the target of intense outreach. Campaign teams are deploying increasingly sophisticated tactics—social media microtargeting, data-driven advertising, and regional messaging strategies—to win them over. Political scientist Barbara Brodzińska-Mirowska has described the next fortnight as “the most consequential political campaign since 1989.”

The stakes could not be higher. A Trzaskowski presidency would likely realign Poland with core EU values, rebuild ties with Brussels, and re-anchor Polish institutions in liberal democratic norms. A Nawrocki victory, on the other hand, could accelerate Poland’s drift toward democratic erosion, deepen its conflict with EU institutions, and further inflame domestic polarization.

This election, then, is more than a vote—it is a verdict on what kind of country Poles want to live in. As Europe contends with authoritarian threats from both within and beyond its borders, Poland’s choice will reverberate far beyond Warsaw. The world is watching. And the future of Polish democracy hangs in the balance.

