Poland unveils electromagnetic shield to stop drones

Polish scientists have developed an advanced electromagnetic system capable of instantly disabling enemy drones.

Named Stratus, the system was created by a team at Gdańsk University of Technology. It uses short, high-intensity electromagnetic pulses to disrupt or destroy drones’ electronic components, neutralizing them almost instantly without physical explosions. Researchers describe it as an invisible protective shield, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Stratus has successfully passed laboratory and field tests but has not yet been deployed in real-world operations. Developers believe the technology could dramatically enhance the protection of critical infrastructure and sensitive sites.

The breakthrough comes amid growing concerns about drone activity in Europe. Several EU countries, including Germany, have recently increased counter-drone measures, responding to incidents near airports that disrupted air traffic.

Polish authorities also reported on December 25 that fighter jets intercepted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea, escorting it out of international airspace without threat to Polish territory.

