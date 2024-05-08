President Aliyev invites Turkish counterpart to take part in COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov said he would be received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today.

Speaking at a press conference after a meeting of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission, PM Asadov noted that on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev, the Turkish president will receive an invitation to participate in the COP29 conference.In November 2024, Azerbaijan is set to take centre stage as the host of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), marking the largest international event of its kind.

News.Az