By Samir Muradov



Russia is currently in the midst of a significant overhaul of its military strategy, with a strong focus on modernizing and expanding its Aerospace Forces (VKS). This move comes against a backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions and ongoing military conflicts that have prompted the Kremlin to re-evaluate its military capabilities in both air and space. By investing heavily in state-of-the-art fighter jets and advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Russia is signaling a commitment to enhancing its military prowess for the foreseeable future.



Just last week, reports emerged about Russia ramping up its production of fifth-generation stealth fighters, specifically the Su-57, at the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant (KnAAZ) . Currently, there are fewer than thirty Su-57s in active service within the Russian Aerospace Forces, a number that falls short of meeting the strategic needs of the military. To address this shortfall, the Kremlin is pushing to accelerate the production of these high-tech aircraft. Aleksandr Pekarsh, director of the Komsomolsk-on-Amur branch of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), highlighted the urgency of this expansion : "We are planning a significant increase in production capabilities. With strong support from the state, KnAAZ will undergo a major upgrade, including the construction of a third phase of the galvanic production line and an extensive overhaul of other facilities." This ambitious initiative underscores Moscow's determination to bolster its aerial fleet, even as it navigates various economic and logistical challenges.However, the modernization efforts are not limited to increasing the number of Su-57 fighters. Russia is also turning its attention to the development of UAVs, recognizing their growing importance in modern warfare. The rise of UAVs marks a shift in military strategy, emphasizing agility and technological sophistication over sheer numbers.In recent years, Russia has made significant strides in its domestic production of UAVs. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, recently remarked, "We are steadily, systematically, and purposefully advancing this high-tech sector. We are making significant progress towards self-sufficiency and reducing our dependence on foreign imports." This strategic pivot includes not only ramping up UAV production but also enhancing their technological capabilities, partly through collaboration with international partners like Iran to fulfill the demands of Russia's special operations.Drones have become a cornerstone of modern military tactics, allowing for precise strikes on enemy positions with minimal risk to personnel. Recent incidents, such as the Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow involving over a dozen UAVs, have demonstrated the effectiveness and strategic importance of these technologies. In response, Russia has launched large-scale drone assaults targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, further underscoring the growing role of UAVs in contemporary conflicts.Looking ahead, the Kremlin has set ambitious targets for UAV production, aiming to produce up to 32,000 units annually by 2030. This bold plan reflects a broader shift in military doctrine, moving away from reliance on large, manned aircraft and toward more versatile, cost-effective unmanned systems. This transition aligns with global trends in military strategy, where technological innovation is increasingly prioritized over traditional forms of warfare.Despite the focus on UAVs, the expansion of the Su-57 fleet remains a critical component of Russia's defense strategy. However, experts agree that the real growth in the capabilities of the Russian Aerospace Forces will likely come from the increased deployment of UAVs. This approach not only provides flexibility and efficiency but also allows for more targeted and precise operations, which are becoming ever more critical in the modern battlefield.The future of the Russian Aerospace Forces will likely hinge on these new technologies and strategies. While it remains uncertain whether current military engagements will persist into the next decade, one thing is clear: Russia is preparing for a future where unmanned systems play a leading role. This shift represents a fundamental change in military planning, driven by the need to adapt to evolving threats and operational environments.In summary, Russia is placing a significant bet on the future of its Aerospace Forces by not just modernizing its existing arsenal but also by pioneering new technological frontiers. The aim is clear: to maintain and enhance its military superiority well into the future, ensuring that it is prepared to face any challenges that lie ahead.

News.Az