Russia responds to Western sanctions against Iran

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister stated that the military-technical cooperation between Russia and Iran complies with international law and does not impact the regional balance, in response to the West's sanctions against Iran.

"Military-technical cooperation between our countries is carried out in such a manner that it a) has no elements that are in breach of international law, including relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, and do not violate in any way our country’s national legislation and b) this cooperation has no effect on the regional balance in the Middle East. If the Americans keep pedaling the issue of certain supplies from Iran to Russia, it is their problems. Exhaustive explanations that there is no such cooperation have been repeatedly provided," Sergey Ryabkov said.Nevertheless, Ryabkov said, "malicious allegations" are the only thing heard from Washington regarding Russia’s policy and cooperation with other nations, TASS reported."Therefore, we leave this beyond common sense and we will definitely be taking action in line with our own interests and the goals of mutually beneficial and equal cooperation with all countries that show interest in this as we do, including the Islamic Republic of Iran," the diplomat concluded.

News.Az