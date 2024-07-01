SCO in Astana: Kazakhstan initiates a revolution in regional security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Maxim Kramarenko, head of the information and analytical center “Institute of Eurasian Policy” (Kazakhstan).

On July 3-4, Astana will host the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), dedicated to strengthening multilateral dialogue for sustainable peace and development. During this event, the establishment of a new center to counter challenges and threats will be announced. This step is a significant milestone in the process of forming the architecture of collective security in the Eurasian space.The creation of the new SCO center is driven by the acceleration of forming collective security, prompted by the contemporary confrontation between the West and the non-West. The SCO, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), proposed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in 2022, will become key elements of this security. The main goal of the new center is to protect the sovereignty of SCO member states from external influences, a logical step towards a multipolar world order.The new center, established on the basis of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), will focus on protecting the information security of SCO countries and countering organized crime. An anti-narcotics center will also be created in Dushanbe, with coordinated efforts considering the interconnection between drug trafficking, organized crime, and terrorism. These measures aim to develop international cooperation and exchange experiences in security.Fighting terrorism, extremism, and separatism remains a priority for the SCO. With the development of information and communication technologies (ICT), these threats take on new forms, necessitating updates to international legal frameworks and new approaches to ensuring information security. The SCO is actively working on agreements and program documents regulating joint activities to counter information threats.At the upcoming summit in Astana, a new cooperation program for combating terrorism, separatism, and extremism will be adopted. Documents like the Astana Declaration of the SCO will address information security issues. The new center will become a platform for the interaction of law enforcement agencies to suppress criminal activities using ICT.Kazakhstan actively participates in the activities of RATS, contributing to the reduction of terrorist activities in SCO countries. The republic also makes efforts to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan and establish the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan. Cybersecurity issues and mechanisms for ensuring the stable functioning of the information infrastructure of the region's countries will be discussed at the summit in Astana.Kazakhstan plays a key role in the SCO, promoting cooperation and strengthening security in Eurasia. Under Kazakhstan's chairmanship, the organization continues to develop initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainable security and stability. The importance of multilateral dialogue and cooperation in modern conditions underscores the need to further strengthen ties between SCO member states.Kazakhstan's role in the SCO goes beyond ordinary participation. As one of the founders of the organization, Kazakhstan actively promotes ideas of integration and cooperation in the region. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has repeatedly emphasized the need to create a platform for dialogue and exchange of opinions among member countries. In this context, the summit in Astana will be an important stage in strengthening multilateral cooperation and coordinating efforts to counter common challenges.Kazakhstan also significantly contributes to the development of strategies and programs to combat terrorism, extremism, and separatism. The country actively works on improving its national legislative framework and enhancing the training level of security specialists. These efforts aim to strengthen Kazakhstan's position as a reliable partner in ensuring regional security.At the Astana summit, Kazakhstan plans to propose new initiatives aimed at strengthening cooperation in the field of information security. A key element of these initiatives will be the creation of an early warning and response mechanism for cyber threats. This will allow SCO member states to quickly exchange information and coordinate their actions in case of threats.Moreover, Kazakhstan actively supports efforts to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan, which directly affects the security level in the region. The republic has proposed the creation of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, which will become an important tool in fighting terrorist threats and supporting sustainable development in the region.It is important to note that Kazakhstan does not limit itself to regional initiatives. The country actively participates in global discussions on security and sustainable development issues, offering its ideas and solutions on international platforms. This highlights Kazakhstan's aspiration to be an active participant in the global community and contribute to solving global problems.Thus, the upcoming SCO summit in Astana will become an important stage in the development of the organization and strengthening its role in ensuring regional security. Kazakhstan, as an active participant and initiator of many projects, continues to play a key role in forming collective security in Eurasia. Multilateral dialogue and cooperation remain the main tools in achieving these goals, and the summit in Astana will be further confirmation of this.It is known that in July, at the SCO summit, a new paradigm of international security, co-authored by Kazakhstan, will be presented to the global community. Let us hope that the world will heed this proposal, allowing us to transition from an era of global confrontation to an era of constructive cooperation for the well-being of all humanity.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az