Strategic breakthrough: Undersea cable across the Caspian to link continents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Seymur Mammadov, a special commentator for News.Az, is the director of the international expert club EurAsiaAz. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

On March 4, a significant milestone was reached in Baku with the signing of an agreement to construct underwater fiber-optic communication lines along the Caspian Sea's floor. This agreement marked the beginning of the next phase of the Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable project, a key component of the "Digital Silk Way" initiative. The project's objective is to establish a digital corridor linking Europe and Asia through Azerbaijan.

The document was signed in the presence of the Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Ali Asadov and Olzhas Bektenov, by Emil Masimov, Chairman of AzerTelecom, and Bagdat Musin, Chairman of Kazakhtelecom.

This project holds strategic significance for the region, involving the installation of a fiber-optic cable along the Caspian Sea's floor, connecting Sumgayit (Azerbaijan) and Aktau (Kazakhstan). The cable will traverse the territories of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan, broadening the reach of digital communications across Eurasia. The Trans-Caspian fiber-optic line, spanning 380 kilometers, is expected to have a data transmission capacity of up to 400 terabits per second.

Source: The Wire

The Digital Silk Way project was recognized as one of the top five strategic infrastructure projects in Asia at the Global Strategic Infrastructure Leadership Forum in the United States. Earlier, in March 2019, an agreement was signed between the telecom operators of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to facilitate the joint construction, ownership, and operation of fiber-optic communication lines along the Caspian Sea route.

The initial plan was to complete the construction by the end of 2024. However, due to various reasons, the project's implementation was delayed. The primary reason was the need to reassess the project's relevance, given the existence of other fiber-optic lines on the continent that might have diminished its strategic importance. However, developments in subsequent years demonstrated that a fiber-optic line parallel to the Middle Corridor could become a vital alternative, passing through more secure regional latitudes.

Construction of the Caspian seabed cable is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, with the line becoming a fully operational part of the Digital Silk Way in 2026. In the summer of 2023, Azerbaijani and Kazakh companies signed an agreement to establish a joint venture for the cable's construction. Both parties agreed to share costs equally, with an international company experienced in laying underwater cables selected as the contractor.

Source: Digital Watch Observatory

Azerbaijan also has an agreement with Turkmenistan to build an underwater trunk cable connecting Siyazan to Turkmenbashi. This trunk line will enable the transfer of internet traffic from European internet hubs through Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan and further to Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India.

Azerbaijan's advantageous geographical position makes it indispensable for implementing transregional projects. The country is already recognized as an essential energy and transport corridor, and it is now poised to become a digital corridor as well.

Digital transit is as crucial to international cooperation as logistics. The initiative proposed by Azerbaijan in 2009 has now become a reality. The TASIM project, proposed by Baku at that time, has gained particular relevance. Amidst significant global turbulence, the East-West digital route passing through Azerbaijan and Central Asia is set to become the safest and most stable. Given the principles and political conduct of the countries along the route, the project's partners are unlikely to face blackmail or sabotage—an essential advantage considering the current global situation and the critical importance of digital channels.

The Trans-Eurasian Information Super Highway (TASIM) project, proposed by Azerbaijan 16 years ago, envisions the construction of a transnational fiber-optic line spanning Eurasia from Western Europe to East Asia—from Frankfurt to Hong Kong—passing through China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and reaching Germany. Experts evaluating the project consider this route the most optimal for connecting East and West with a high-speed fiber-optic line.

Source: CBC

In 2009, a resolution supporting the TASIM project was approved at a plenary session of the UN General Assembly at Baku's initiative, co-sponsored by 30 countries, including Israel, Türkiye, Georgia, Belarus, Moldova, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and others. Two years later, Baku hosted an international event attended by leading telecommunications companies from China, Russia, Türkiye, and the European Union.

Meanwhile, the situation with submarine internet cables is becoming increasingly tense. In February, Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas presented the European Union with a bill exceeding 30 million euros for the protection of fiber-optic cables along the Baltic Sea floor. Several incidents involving cables have already occurred in the Baltic region. For instance, on January 26, an underwater fiber-optic cable laid along the Baltic Sea floor between Latvia and Sweden was reportedly damaged due to external impact. It is evident that protecting cables requires special attention amid today’s complex situation.

In contrast to the Baltic region, stability prevails around the Caspian Sea, providing greater security assurances for communications passing through the area. Unlike the Baltic Sea, which has recently witnessed multiple incidents of cable damage and escalating geopolitical tensions, the Caspian region stands out as a zone of relative calm and predictability. This stability is crucial for the successful implementation of the Digital Silk Way project, ensuring uninterrupted and secure data transmission across the Eurasian continent.

Source: SinaBank

The cooperative spirit among Caspian littoral states, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan, plays a significant role in maintaining this stability. These countries have consistently emphasized diplomacy and economic collaboration over conflict, creating a favorable environment for large-scale infrastructure projects like the Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable. The absence of significant military confrontations or territorial disputes further strengthens the prospects of safe and reliable digital connectivity through the Caspian corridor.

Moreover, the strategic positioning of the Caspian Sea as a bridge between Europe and Asia enhances its importance as a secure alternative for data transmission, especially in light of rising concerns about the vulnerability of existing fiber-optic networks in other regions. By bypassing more volatile areas, the Caspian route offers a safer passage for critical communications infrastructure, minimizing risks related to sabotage, espionage, or other forms of external interference.

This security advantage is not just about mitigating physical threats to the cables but also involves protecting the integrity of data flows against potential cyber threats. The collaboration between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to secure the route, backed by international partnerships and investments, highlights a comprehensive approach to safeguarding digital channels. As a result, the Caspian route is poised to become a cornerstone of the broader Digital Silk Way initiative, offering a stable and resilient path for digital traffic between Europe and Asia.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az