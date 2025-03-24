+ ↺ − 16 px

By reclaiming its occupied territories after nearly three decades, Azerbaijan has not only turned a painful page in its modern history - it has also set in motion one of the most ambitious post-conflict reconstruction programs the world has seen in recent years. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the “Great Return” is emerging not just as a national project, but as a model that many countries grappling with displacement and devastation could learn from.

At the heart of this initiative lies a bold vision: to rebuild communities, revive economies, and restore dignity to hundreds of thousands of displaced citizens. But this vision is not confined to blueprints or declarations - it is being translated into roads, schools, hospitals, solar-powered homes, and functioning local governments.

Back in 2021, President Aliyev signed a decree approving “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development,” with the restoration of liberated territories and the return of displaced persons defined as key goals. This paved the way for the first State Program of the Great Return (2022-2026), a document that goes far beyond symbolic gestures and embeds return and reintegration into the country’s long-term development strategy.

Today, these once-ruined lands - names long synonymous with exile and loss, like Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Jabrayil - are transforming into thriving centers of renewal. The newly established economic zones of Karabakh and East Zangezur aim to become engines of growth, combining infrastructure development with job creation, housing, and public services.

But the scale of destruction inherited after 30 years of occupation is staggering. Landmines laid by Armenian forces continue to pose a deadly obstacle to reconstruction and resettlement. Despite calls from the international community and legal action by Azerbaijan at the International Court of Justice, Armenia has refused to provide comprehensive maps of the mined areas - a blatant violation of fundamental human rights and international humanitarian norms.

And yet, progress is undeniable. In May 2024, the first group of families returned to the city of Khojaly - a name tragically known for one of the worst massacres of the first Karabakh war. For the 766 citizens who moved into their new homes, this was more than a homecoming - it was a moral victory. As President Aliyev remarked, their return stands as a powerful testament to the unbreakable bond between the Azerbaijani people and their ancestral land.

One compelling example of Azerbaijan’s forward-thinking approach is the rebuilding of Mahruzlu village in Qubadli. Using green technologies, including solar panels and energy-efficient construction materials, the new homes reflect a commitment to sustainability as well as human dignity. Plans for schools, kindergartens, and multi-purpose community centers show that the focus is not merely on physical return, but on restoring the full social fabric of daily life.

Meanwhile, Aghdam - once dubbed the “Hiroshima of the Caucasus” for the extent of its destruction - is being rebuilt as a smart, modern city designed for 100,000 people. It is projected to become Azerbaijan’s fourth-largest city by population. And this is not mere aspiration: thousands are preparing to return.

The economic dimension of the Great Return is equally crucial. Industrial parks in Aghdam, agro-industrial zones in Jabrayil and Zangilan, and new enterprises in Shusha and Khankendi are opening employment opportunities and laying the foundations for economic resilience. In Khankendi, a textile factory employing over 200 people - mainly women - is already operational, with plans to triple that number. Vocational training centers are preparing locals for skilled jobs, aligning economic recovery with human development.

What sets Azerbaijan’s recovery apart is its holistic nature. This is not a top-down, infrastructure-only operation. It is a complex, interlinked effort that weaves together economic growth, social reintegration, environmental sustainability, and historical justice.

The world has no shortage of post-conflict scenarios that failed - from endless peacekeeping missions to half-hearted reconstruction pledges. Azerbaijan, by contrast, is showing what real political will and long-term planning can achieve. The country is not merely rebuilding - it is reimagining.

By the end of 2026, over 100 settlements in Karabakh and East Zangezur will be rebuilt and resettled. This is not just the fulfillment of a national promise - it is a blueprint for post-conflict resilience in the 21st century.

As the global community watches this process unfold, one question becomes increasingly relevant: could the Azerbaijani model offer a new path forward for other nations seeking to turn trauma into triumph?

For decades, post-conflict reconstruction has often been synonymous with stalled peace talks, fragmented governance, and international fatigue. Billions have been spent on aid with little to show in terms of sustainable development or the safe return of displaced populations. In contrast, Azerbaijan is charting a course rooted in national ownership, strategic vision, and swift execution - and doing so without relying heavily on foreign donors or intermediaries. It is demonstrating that a war-scarred region can rise again, not just as a symbolic gesture, but as a living, functioning part of a modern state.

This model is not without challenges - security risks, demining delays, and the psychological trauma of returnees remain significant. But what makes Azerbaijan’s approach noteworthy is its commitment to tackling these issues head-on, with long-term planning and political resolve. The Great Return is not just a logistical operation - it is a narrative of dignity, identity, and national revival.

If successful, it may reshape how the world thinks about post-war recovery - not as a humanitarian afterthought, but as an opportunity to build better, smarter, and fairer societies. In that sense, Azerbaijan’s experience could inspire a new paradigm: one in which liberation is followed not by limbo, but by lasting renewal.

The material was prepared with the financial support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

