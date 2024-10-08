The victory of nuclear energy in Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 6, 2024, Kazakhstan took a crucial step toward resolving one of the most controversial debates of recent decades: should the country build a nuclear power plant ( NPP )?

What do the numbers say?

Why does Kazakhstan need a nuclear power plant?

Fears of the past and challenges of the future

International cooperation: hope or risk?

What’s next?

As reported by the Chairman of Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission, Nurlan Abdirov , 71.12% of voters said "yes" to the construction of a nuclear power plant, which amounts to 5,561,937 people. Meanwhile, 2,045,271 (26.15%) voted against it. In total, 7,820,204 people participated in the referendum—63.66% of eligible voters—a remarkably high turnout for Kazakhstan.Despite this level of support, there was significant media pressure during the pre-referendum debate. Opponents of nuclear energy, who became increasingly vocal in the media and social networks, warned about the risks associated with the legacy of the Semipalatinsk Test Site —Kazakhstan's painful history with nuclear weapon testing has left a lasting scar on the country. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev views nuclear energy as key to solving the country’s energy shortages and transitioning to a "green economy." He highlighted the aging coal-fired power plants, which currently generate over 70% of the country’s electricity. For him, a nuclear power plant isn’t just about addressing energy issues—it’s a chance for Kazakhstan to play a more prominent role on the global stage.Kazakhstan’s history with nuclear energy dates back a long way. In 1998, the last reactor of the Shevchenko NPP in Aktau was decommissioned. That reactor had been used to desalinate seawater and produce steam. Now, after years of discussions and exploration of the best solutions, Kazakhstan seems ready to revisit the nuclear question.One of the main reasons for opposition to the project is the memory of the Semipalatinsk Test Site. Hundreds of thousands suffered from the aftermath of nuclear testing, and even though this time it’s about peaceful nuclear energy, for many Kazakhs, the word "nuclear" still triggers fear.On the other hand, the country’s energy security cannot be ignored. Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan, a leading global producer of uranium, not only has the resources but also the expertise to develop nuclear energy. However, supporting the construction of a nuclear power plant doesn’t answer all questions—such as who will be responsible for the project.The president has pointed out that the NPP should be built by an international consortium of companies with cutting-edge technology. Potential partners include China (CNNC), South Korea (KHNP), France (EDF), and Russia (Rosatom). The question of which country to entrust with the construction remains open.A successful example of international cooperation can be found in China, where Russia's "Atomstroyexport" and China’s CNPE jointly built units for the Tianwan NPP. This stands as one of the most successful international projects in nuclear energy, offering a possible model for Kazakhstan.The results of the referendum leave no doubt: Kazakhstan is moving forward with plans to build a nuclear power plant. However, as Tokayev himself noted, "time will tell" which path the country will ultimately take. Kazakhstan is at a crossroads—facing the challenge of balancing energy shortages and environmental standards, while also addressing historical traumas and modern risks. Whether this project becomes a shining example of international cooperation or gets mired in local conflicts will depend on how the authorities manage the process from here.

