Turkey's strategy: How Ankara strengthens its influence in a multipolar world

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Elnur Hasan Mikail is the Head of the Department of Political Science and International Relations at the Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences, Kars Kafkas University, Central Campus, 36100 Kars. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az .



Turkey's foreign policy in the multipolar world has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years. The foreign policy, which was shaped through Western-centered relations with the United States, especially in the post-Cold War period, has evolved into a more pragmatic and balancing line in line with the multipolar world order in the 21st century. While maintaining its relations with the West, Turkey has also sought to develop economic and strategic cooperation with new power centers (such as Russia, China, India). This multifaceted policy stands out as a foreign policy approach that reflects Turkey's desire to make independent decisions.As a member of NATO, Turkey remains an important part of the Western security architecture. However, tensions with the European Union have led to differences with the West, especially on human rights, rule of law and democratic values. Despite this, Turkey has not completely severed its economic and military ties with the West, but rather has adopted a pragmatist stance, aiming to preserve cooperation.Energy cooperation (projects such as the TurkStream gas pipeline ) and the purchase of the S-400 air defense system demonstrate Turkey's strategic rapprochement with Russia. At the same time, despite geopolitical tensions in regions such as Syria and Karabakh, the dialogue between the two countries continues. In these relations, Turkey is trying to strike a balance between the West and Russia.In recent years, Turkey has pursued a more active foreign policy towards the Middle East and Africa. Military operations in Syria and Libya reflect Turkey's attempts to increase its geopolitical influence in the region. Moreover, diplomatic and economic openings in the African continent are also noteworthy. By developing new partnerships in these regions, Turkey aims to increase its global influence.Developing economic relations with Asian countries under projects such as China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is also part of Turkey's strategy in the multipolar world order. In addition, historical and cultural ties with Central Asia have been strengthened through platforms such as the Organization of Turkic States.Turkey's policy in this new world order is characterized by a multifaceted diplomacy. Blending its classical foreign policy based on the principle of "Peace at Home, Peace in the World" with a more flexible and interest-oriented strategy, Turkey maintains balanced relations with different power centers. In particular, economic interests and regional security threats constitute the main elements of this pragmatism.Turkey is trying to create a wider room for maneuver in the multipolar world order and pursues a balanced foreign policy with both the West and the East. This approach is based on the goal of strengthening Turkey's position as a regional power and becoming a more influential actor in the global order. However, this balanced foreign policy can at times lead to tensions with the West and domestic debate on foreign policy decisions.Turkey's increasing mediation role between the East and the West is an important dimension of the country's foreign policy that effectively utilizes the advantages of its geographical and strategic position. Especially in recent years, Turkey has emerged as a mediator , facilitator and diplomatic solution provider in regional and global crises. This role can be seen as part of Turkey's strategy to create a wider space for itself in the multipolar world order and to keep its relations with both the West and the East in balance.Turkey is located at the crossroads of East and West, serving as a bridge connecting Asia, Europe and the Middle East. This position gives Turkey geopolitical weight and the opportunity to be a player influencing the security and economic interests of both the West (e.g. NATO and the European Union) and the East (Russia, China, Middle Eastern countries). Using this advantage, Turkey has the task of bridging the two blocs, mitigating conflicts and balancing mutual interests.One of the best recent examples of Turkey's mediation role is its efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war. From the beginning of the war, Turkey dialogued with both sides and became an important mediator, especially in the grain corridor agreement. This agreement alleviated the threat of a global food crisis and increased Turkey's diplomatic influence. Turkey has also been involved in the Syrian civil war and the Libyan crisis by hosting diplomatic talks between opposing forces.Turkey has maintained its place in the Western global security and economic system , while at the same time developing close relations with Russia, China and Middle Eastern countries. This multifaceted foreign policy approach has strengthened Turkey's ability to understand the interests of both the West and the East and to balance between opposing positions. For example, as a NATO member, Turkey's continued energy, security and military cooperation with Russia is a reflection of the balancing role it plays between East and West.Turkey's role as a mediator between East and West is supported not only by its military and diplomatic power but also by its "soft power" elements. Turkey pursues a policy of contributing to regional peace and stability through humanitarian aid, economic cooperation, cultural diplomacy and mediation offers. The fact that Turkey is also active in Africa, the Balkans and Central Asia shows the global dimension of this soft power strategy.Turkey's role as a mediator does not always run smoothly. Maintaining balanced relations with both sides can sometimes lead to conflicts of interest with the West and the East. For example, Turkey's close ties with Russia can trigger security debates within NATO in the US and Europe. Likewise, when it seeks to deepen ties with the West, tensions may arise with its partners in the East. Turkey's ability to manage such conflicts of interest further emphasizes its diplomatic prowess.Turkey is positioning itself as a country capable of mediating not only in regional crises but also on a global scale. Turkey's efforts to promote peace at the UN and other international platforms are a reflection of its mediation diplomacy. In particular, the grain corridor agreement has strengthened Turkey's initiatives on global food security and humanitarian aid.Turkey's growing role as a mediator between East and West is a result of its quest to adapt to the multipolar world order and create a strategic position for itself. This process is making Turkey a more active player in global affairs and strengthening its ability to engage with both the West and the East. This role, however, can be challenging at times and may vary depending on Turkey's ability to manage conflicts of interest with both sides.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az