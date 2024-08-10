Ukraine struck a Russian gas platform in the Black Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine struck one of the gas platforms in the Black Sea that Russia was using for GPS spoofing, jeopardizing the safety of civilian shipping. This was reported by Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk. He noted that a few hours before the attack, the enemy had placed equipment and military personnel on the platform, with no civilians present. The platform was not being used for its intended purpose.Earlier, a video surfaced online, allegedly showing the moment of the Ukrainian Navy's strike on the gas rig, but there was no official confirmation at that time. According to the UNIAN news agency, the platform housed reconnaissance equipment and up to 40 Russian military personnel.Ukrainian journalist Andriy Tsaplienko reported on his Telegram channel that the attacked platform could be one of the rigs "Sivash" or "Petro Godovanets," which are under the control of Russian forces. He reminded that "Petro Godovanets" is one of the two "Boyko rigs" purchased by Ukraine from Keppel in 2012. Last year, Ukrainian special forces regained control of another platform, "Ukraina," as well as the domestically produced "Tavrida" platform.It was also reported that on August 10, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a Russian high-speed boat of project KS 701, type "Tuna," near the settlement of Chornomorske in Crimea. According to the GUR, the marine drone MAGURA V5 was used to attack the vessel. Three more unidentified watercraft were damaged in the attack. A few days earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces sank the Russian submarine "Rostov-on-Don" in the port of Sevastopol, valued at approximately $300 million. This submarine was a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles.

News.Az