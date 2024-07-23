Urgent need for safe drinking water in Central Asia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Dr. Aizhan Skakova, expert, member of the Public Chamber under the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The primary reason for the lack of access to safe drinking water is well-known: the increase in water consumption driven by economic growth and population rise. Access to safe, quality drinking water and sanitation is a fundamental human need. As highlighted in the 2021 UN report on SDG 6 – ensuring water and sanitation for all – climate change exacerbates water scarcity, making future predictions uncertain, causing chaos, and forcing millions to relocate.Safe drinking water is the first and foremost condition for human life and health. Health, the economy, and well-being are directly dependent on access to potable water. Today, this is undeniably a key issue that must be addressed in the near future, and it cannot be done without a systematic modern approach and adequate funding. In the Central Asian region, the issue of access to drinking water is more acute, with a high level of risk associated with the lack of access to safe and quality water.Some of the main contemporary challenges include water source pollution, uneven distribution of water resources, climatic factors, and the efficiency of water resource management. Our Central Asian region is particularly vulnerable and has been officially recognized by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change as one of the two “hot spots” on the planet where global change will have a particularly strong impact, significantly reducing the available water resources. This is potentially a contentious issue, but the countries in the region can choose the path of partnership and good neighborliness.These tasks should be prioritized today. In Kazakhstan, a legislative framework for water resources is being developed – a new Water Code, which will provide a solid foundation for the management, distribution, conservation, and preservation of water resources, taking into account climate changes, stricter water supply and sanitation requirements, and new approaches to state control.The volume of water consumption for domestic needs is generally increasing in Kazakhstan and the entire Central Asian region, driven by population growth and rising needs. However, agriculture, energy, and industry account for a significant portion of water consumption. Countries must take real practical steps in water policy for sustainable economic development, improved living conditions, and environmental protection, focusing on modern challenges. It is essential to prioritize, considering the current water supply system situation.Previously, water shortages and interruptions were mainly associated with rural areas, but nowadays, access to drinking water has become a problem for cities and megacities. Urban populations are increasingly facing these issues. Cities are growing, population influx is increasing, and infrastructure often cannot keep up with the rising demands, threatening the quality supply of this vital resource – water.According to the World Bank, with the population in Central Asia expected to grow to 90 million people, water scarcity could reach 25-30% by 2050. The need for water resources for agriculture is predicted to increase by 30% by 2030. In Kazakhstan, agriculture accounts for a significant portion of water consumption. However, losses during water transportation for irrigation are up to 50%. Thus, Kazakhstan loses half of its water when delivering it to fields and gardens. The efficiency of irrigation systems in the republic does not exceed 0.45-0.55, leading to almost 50% of irrigation water being lost. Meanwhile, only 16% of irrigated land uses drip irrigation and sprinkler systems.For Central Asia, as well as Kazakhstan, irrigation issues are closely related to water conservation, the application of modern techniques and technologies, and, consequently, water resource management. The water use efficiency indicator in Central Asian countries is lower than global averages, and with population growth and rising needs, this situation will only worsen. Special attention should be paid to optimized financing and innovations, which can significantly help overcome the problems of large water losses. Transitioning to water conservation in Central Asia has already been identified as an unavoidable solution. This necessity is driven by climate changes, increasing water demands, and the expected reduction in river flow from the Amu Darya in Afghanistan.Central Asian countries are not standing still. Each country is creating conditions to mitigate risks based on their national interests and needs, developing their water policies. Interregional cooperation among Central Asian countries is actively advancing through established joint institutions and with the support of international organizations. Currently, there are several projects that involve the expert, scientific, and civil communities of Central Asian countries. At the state level, the feasibility of creating an International Water and Energy Consortium (IWEC) is being discussed. The consortium, as a structure, will allow for consideration of the interests and needs of all countries in the region, including water allocation, the economic value of water, equivalent water-energy exchanges, and joint operation of internationally significant water and energy complexes.In Kazakhstan, a unique experience has been developed: in 2018, the Green Finance Center (AIFC) was established, the only company in Central Asia accredited by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) and Climate Bonds Initiative. The main goal is to attract investments in a sustainable economy using financial instruments such as green, social bonds, and loans. The center continues to work on implementing the AIFC's regional leadership strategy in green finance until 2025.To attract the necessary investments in the water sector of Central Asian countries, several constructive measures are required. First, the gap can be bridged by actively attracting financial resources from international financial organizations, multilateral development banks, and development agencies. The potential of these organizations to finance the sector in Central Asia is significant.Changing the structure of ownership and management, creating a basis for the effective functioning of market relations in this area is possible with the active use of Public-Private Partnerships in the water sector, where the state and private structures can cooperate more productively. The service market in the water sector will increase competition and efficiency. Countries can partially raise tariffs to ensure the financial sustainability of water supply and sanitation enterprises. This will help stimulate investments in infrastructure development and improve service quality.In Kazakhstan, seven of the eight main river basins are transboundary, with over 40% of annually renewable surface water resources coming from neighboring countries. Water relations with neighboring countries are regulated by agreements between governments on cooperation in the use and protection of transboundary rivers. The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan believes that the construction of new reservoirs will enable the accumulation and conservation of water resources. Kazakhstan's expert and scientific community is actively working on selecting and practically implementing innovative water-saving technologies for water collection and management.

