US B-2 bombers strike Iran's Fordo, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear sites

Donald Trump says the US has completed strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordo, Natanz and Esfahan, News.az reports citing BBC.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space," he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump added that a "full payload of bombs" were dropped on Fordo and all planes were on their way back to the US.

Source: BBC

B-2 bombers were involved in the US strikes on Iran, a US official said, according to the Reuters news agency.

As we reported earlier, US B-2 stealth bombers had reportedly been moved to the US island territory of Guam, prompting speculation that the aircraft could be involved in a US strike on Iran.

Fordo - the secretive Iranian nuclear site

Source: Euronews

Situated about 60 miles (96km) south of the capital Tehran, the uranium enrichment site at Fordo is located in a mountainous region close to the city of Qom.

The underground facility is thought to consist of two main tunnels that house centrifuges used to enrich uranium, as well as a network of smaller tunnels.

Before Sunday's strike by the US, as announced by President Trump, Israel had been appealing to Washington for intervention as the US is the only military with the capability to hit it.

News.Az