In the video, journalist Kerim Sultanov discusses how Germany is stepping up its military activities amid rising geopolitical tensions in Europe. According to him, Germany is conducting large-scale exercises called "Red Storm," aimed at defending strategic infrastructure and improving operational coordination in case of a potential conflict. He highlights that these maneuvers come against the backdrop of growing concerns about the possibility of war in Europe within the next five years.

Sultanov emphasizes Germany's crucial role in maintaining NATO's security architecture. As a key logistical hub, Germany hosts several major NATO and U.S. military installations, which play a pivotal role in coordinating the Alliance’s operations across Europe. This includes U.S. commands responsible for Europe and Africa, as well as air and ground forces that are essential to NATO’s defensive strategy.Moreover, he points out that the Red Storm exercises are not just about mobilizing forces, but also about enhancing coordination in a modern warfare context, where speed and technological advancement are key factors. Sultanov notes that, while these exercises are vital for ensuring readiness, some critics argue they could increase tensions with Russia. Nonetheless, given the Kremlin's recent aggressive policies, these exercises have become a necessary step in ensuring Europe’s security.

