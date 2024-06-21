VIDEO: Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan join forces for a high-speed digital future

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the video interview with News.Az, Magbat Spanov, an expert at the Institute of Innovative Economics and a professor at Kazakh National University al-Farabi, discusses the revival of the Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Line (Trans-Caspian FOL) project.

Initially approved in 2019, the project faced delays due to various objective and subjective factors. Spanov highlights that the changing geopolitical landscape and increased risks to communication channels running through the world's oceans have prompted the project's resurgence.He explains that the Trans-Caspian FOL project is now gaining momentum as part of the Middle Corridor of the Silk Road, which requires robust digital support to expedite transit and document processing. Additionally, this corridor serves as an alternative to logistics routes previously passing through Russia, emphasizing the need for secure and additional internet traffic capacities to mitigate risks and threats to regional information security.Spanov notes that one of the main reasons for the initial delay was the lack of capability in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to independently lay these lines through large bodies of water, approximately 300-400 kilometers. Financial constraints also played a role, as the project demands significant investment, approximately $100 million, with equal contributions from both countries.The primary marine segment of the project is scheduled for completion by 2025, with the entire project expected to be operational by 2026. Spanov stresses that this initiative is part of a broader network of traffic routes, including the TASIM project and other routes from China to Russia and through Afghanistan. A large data center will be established in Kazakhstan to support these channels.With the current emphasis on the Middle Corridor, the project is being revitalized to ensure it is accompanied by robust information and communication infrastructure. Spanov is confident that the project will be successfully implemented and launched by 2026, providing significant benefits to both countries. The speed of international trade, reliant on efficient logistics and customs documentation processing, will improve, contributing to the achievement of state goals and mutual trade growth.

News.Az