VIDEO: Neocolonialism in action: Why France is reluctant to let go of its colonies
Journalist Kerim Sultanov discusses in the video how France, despite its claims of supporting self-determination and decolonization, continues to exert significant control over its overseas territories .
He highlights the ongoing criticism from the international community regarding France's reluctance to fully relinquish control, especially in regions like French Polynesia.
Sultanov emphasizes that France’s actions are viewed as a form of neo-colonialism, where autonomy is more symbolic than real, allowing France to maintain its political and economic influence.
He calls for greater international scrutiny and accountability to ensure that France honors its commitments to decolonization and self-determination, adhering to the principles outlined in international law.
