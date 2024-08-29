+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Pavel Klachkov is a Russian political scientist, a Director of the branch of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

The negotiations between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan , held in a tense atmosphere, demonstrated the irreconcilable positions of the two countries regarding the situation around Russia and Ukraine. Despite the expectations of the international community, the meeting did not result in any significant compromises or a reduction in tensions between China and the United States. Both sides clearly articulated their interests and intentions, underscoring the depth of the ongoing disagreements.The Chinese side made it clear that it does not intend to change its strategic stance on Russia. Beijing views Moscow not only as an important partner in economic and political spheres but also as a strategic ally amid a global standoff with the West. In this context, China announced its intention to continue large-scale supplies to Russia and expand trade and financial relations despite international pressure. Moreover, Beijing expressed reluctance to participate in a second Ukrainian peace conference, preferring to promote its own conflict resolution model, known as "China+." This model implies recognition of certain territorial gains by Russia, demonstrating China's willingness to consider the interests of its ally in a complex international environment.Another significant aspect of China's position was the statement of its readiness to defend its sovereign interests despite U.S. pressure. This declaration was a clear signal that Beijing does not intend to yield under pressure and is prepared to defend its national interests even amidst increasing pressure from Washington. Thus, China signaled its determination to maintain an independent foreign policy, resisting any attempts at manipulation and interference.On the other hand, the U.S. position, articulated by Jake Sullivan, points to possible changes in Washington's strategy toward Beijing. The U.S. is considering shifting from indirect pressure to more direct confrontation, including potential proxy conflicts with countries such as the Philippines and Japan. This strategic shift demonstrates Washington's resolve to intensify pressure on China using various tools of influence, including economic and political levers. Sullivan's statement that the visit was "unsuccessful" essentially summarizes the current diplomatic efforts of the U.S. toward China, implying that Washington is preparing for a new phase of confrontation.Sullivan's speech in Beijing became a symbolic moment, reflecting a shift from diplomatic attempts to more robust methods of pressure. His statement on the futility of negotiations with China and the mention of an "ultimatum" indicate that the United States is ready for more decisive actions. The use of rhetoric referring to military metaphors can be seen as a precursor to a possible escalation of tensions and a preparation for a new round of confrontation, including economic sanctions and potential military measures.In light of these developments, it becomes evident that the negotiations between Xi Jinping and Jake Sullivan did not meet the hopes for improved dialogue between the two powers. On the contrary, they showed that the disagreements between China and the U.S. on key issues not only persist but continue to deepen. In the near future, increased tensions in relations between Beijing and Washington can be expected, potentially affecting the global balance of power and leading to new challenges and changes on the international stage. These events create uncertainty and highlight the importance of maintaining stability amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

