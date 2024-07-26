Washington visit: What awaits Gaza and Israel?

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Sabina Alizade





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Washington, where he held talks with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The discussions focused on current events in the Gaza Strip, the humanitarian crisis, and efforts to establish a permanent ceasefire.

During his meeting with President Biden, Netanyahu raised concerns about the escalating violence in Gaza and the hostages held by Hamas. Biden emphasized the importance of quickly reaching a ceasefire agreement and returning the hostages, as well as improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza, including delivering aid and protecting civilians.Vice President Kamala Harris expressed deep concern about the high number of civilian casualties in Gaza.She stressed the urgency of reaching a ceasefire agreement and improving the humanitarian situation, highlighting the severe food shortage affecting more than two million residents of Gaza.Netanyahu's plans to meet with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump add an interesting dynamic to the ongoing diplomatic process. It is expected that Trump will propose alternative approaches to resolving the conflict in the region.commented on Netanyahu's visit in an interview with News.Az, noting that the meetings with Biden and Harris were successful. Netanyahu also addressed the US Congress, where he was supported by Republican members, while a significant portion of Democrats were absent."Today, the Democratic Party is becoming increasingly radical in US politics. It is moving to the left, and many leftists support it. The fact is, Netanyahu's speech was very successful. But he does not speak English; he speaks American. His English, so to speak, is much better and richer than that of the current US President and presidential candidate Donald Trump, and even better than that of half of the members of Congress and the Senate, because he was educated in America," Wexler noted.Alex Wexler believes that despite Netanyahu not addressing many of the issues concerning the families of the hostages, his speech was very successful. He mainly talked about other topics, but the presentation was nonetheless very effective."You ask me what Israel plans to do to end the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. The fact is, there is no humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. About 10,000 trucks with food are delivered to the Gaza Strip daily.However, Hamas militants attack the trucks, seize them, and then sell the food to the population at high prices. Therefore, there is a shortage of goods. The radical Hamas movement is so extreme that it will never be possible to make a peace agreement with them. There may be a temporary agreement until they regain strength and attack us again. Their main goal is to destroy our state. This generation will never forget this. I read the Hamas charter. It clearly states that as long as there is at least one living Jew on earth, he must be destroyed. The same message is conveyed in Iran. In Tehran, there is a clock counting down to the end of the existence of my state. They want the death of Israel and the destruction of the United States. This is a southern neighbor that Azerbaijan approaches with caution and distrust, and this is correct because nothing good can be expected from them," Wexler stated.The political analyst noted that it might be possible to reach some agreement thanks to the Americans and some other partners. An agreement with Hamas might be reached."Unfortunately, the possibility of returning our hostages is very low. Of the 115 people today, perhaps 35-40 are alive; the rest are dead. A few days ago, we managed to return the bodies of five more people captured and killed by Hamas to the country. There is no long-term agreement with radical organizations. There is a temporary agreement. Everyone understands this well. Therefore, we will, of course, try to stop the conflict with Hamas in the south. Gaza has suffered heavy losses. It was destroyed. But we are not constantly on the entire territory of Gaza. We leave, and then we return when we learn that some terrorist groups have reorganized, and we destroy them, and then we leave the territory again. We do not have the opportunity to maintain large garrisons in Gaza. However, it is clear that Gaza is Iran's envoy, Hezbollah is Iran's envoy. Also, in the south, Teyman, in Yemen, in Iraq, there are Iranian envoys who plan to surround us from all sides, first weaken us, and then destroy us. I think they have little chance of success," the expert said.The political analyst noted that in April, Israel already faced Iran directly. "We received about 350 rockets, both strategic and tomahawks. But all this ended with one Bedouin girl in Sinai being injured, then there were serious and minor injuries, and all the other rockets and drones were destroyed on the territory of Jordan, Syria, and Iraq, very close to us. Indeed, our allies helped us, including our Arab allies. Jordan provided us with significant assistance because they have a great interest in preventing the strengthening of radical organizations. As for Yemen, the main goal is that these bandits, especially after we conducted a successful operation, destroy and eliminate their main port. Besides, we were pleased that the special operation was very successful. More than 100 aircraft participated in this special operation. Egypt was the most satisfied country because, due to the road closures, Egypt was losing 25-30% of its revenues from the Suez Canal. This was a serious blow to the Egyptian economy. If we consider that the population of Egypt increases by half a million people a year, it is not difficult to understand what this means," Wexler stated."We hope that Netanyahu's visit will be successful. What was discussed with Donald Trump is still unknown. However, it is not excluded that Israel supports Trump's victory in the elections. It is true that it is impossible to predict what and when he will do, but he always says that he supports Israel. Kamala Harris sometimes conducts anti-Israel policies, despite her husband being Jewish. She supports radical Democrats. One of the congressmen from the Democratic Party of Palestinian origin shouted 'Murderer,' holding a placard, when Netanyahu was speaking. I hope this will end soon because, at rallies in Europe and many other places, they say that the Palestinian state will be from the river to the sea. And between the river and the sea is Israel. They don't even know which river and sea they are talking about. Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran want to wipe the state of Israel off the face of the earth," Wexler emphasized.

