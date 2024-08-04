Western countries urge immediate evacuation of citizens from Lebanon, Iran, and Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

By News.Az

France, the USA, Poland, and the UK have urged their citizens to leave Lebanon, Iran, and Israel amid rising tensions in the region. These precautions were taken following the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in an Israeli strike in Tehran and the subsequent escalation of the conflict between Israel, Iran, and their allies.On August 2, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on its citizens to leave Iran as soon as possible. The French news agency AFP reported that "Paris urged its citizens in Iran to leave the country as quickly as possible."Following France's example, Poland advised its citizens against traveling to Lebanon, Israel, and Iran as tensions in the region continue to rise. "In connection with a growing number of Polish tourists visiting Lebanon, Israel, and Iran, we want to repeat that we have long advised against any kind of travel to this region," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on the social media platform X.The UK also reiterated its call that it cannot protect its citizens in Iran and again advised all citizens and Iranians with UK visas to avoid visiting the Islamic Republic. "The FCDO advises against all travel to Iran. British and British-Iranian dual nationals are at significant risk of arrest, questioning, or detention."The US Embassy in Beirut on Saturday urged its citizens to leave Lebanon "on any available flight." In a statement from the US mission in Lebanon on August 3, it was stated that US citizens who decide to stay in Lebanon should prepare a contingency plan and be ready to shelter in place for an extended period. The mission noted that several airlines had suspended flights to the country, but commercial transportation options out of Lebanon remain available.These warnings were prompted by growing concerns over the escalation of the conflict between Israel, Iran, and its allies. Haniyeh was killed in Tehran on Wednesday, a day after Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shukr was assassinated in an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs. According to five sources quoted by Reuters, "senior Iranian officials will meet with representatives of allied factions from Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen on Thursday to discuss the potential response to Israel after the killing of Ismail Haniyeh."Western intelligence sources told Sky News Arabia that they have evidence Iran intends to attack Israel on Tisha B'Av, which begins on August 12 and ends on August 13. That attack would reportedly be coordinated with Hezbollah, which is based in Lebanon.

