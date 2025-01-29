Why does Trump need an "Iron Dome"?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Donald Trump, the 47th President of the United States, has announced an ambitious plan to develop a national missile defense system, dubbed the "Iron Dome." According to a statement from the White House, Trump signed an executive order during a flight from Florida to Maryland, laying the groundwork for a domestically-produced defense system aimed at intercepting incoming missile threats before they reach U.S. territory.

Inspired by Israel’s success with its "Iron Dome" technology, Trump framed the initiative as a cornerstone of his administration’s strategy to enhance national security. During his inauguration speech on January 20, the president declared, “I will instruct the military to begin the creation of the grand missile defense shield, the 'Iron Dome,' which will be manufactured in the United States.” Despite acknowledging the significant costs involved, Trump emphasized that the system’s strategic importance outweighs financial concerns.To evaluate the feasibility of such a system, News.az consulted. Tamar offered a critical perspective on the initiative, noting that Trump’s understanding of the technical complexities involved appears superficial. “I suspect that when Trump suggested developing his own version of the system in America, he didn’t fully understand what he was talking about. He tends to approach the details quite superficially,” Tamar remarked.The expert also clarified that Israel’s "Iron Dome" is not an exclusively domestic product. “It’s an Israeli-American development,” Tamar explained, highlighting decades of collaboration between the two nations. “If the U.S. decided tomorrow to release the Israeli 'Iron Dome' under license, there would be no problem. There is indeed a high level of cooperation between Israel and the U.S.”Tamar questioned whether the United States even needs a system akin to the "Iron Dome," pointing out that the original system was designed to counter short-range missile and drone threats that the U.S. does not face. “Neither Canada nor Mexico, which share a land border with the U.S., have the capability to launch missile strikes or drone attacks that could be intercepted by the 'Iron Dome,'” Tamar noted. “The only place where a threat from a land border might exist is Alaska, but even there the situation is highly unlikely.”Moreover, Tamar argued that the U.S. could save considerable resources by improving existing missile defense infrastructure rather than developing an entirely new system. “Developing a domestic equivalent would be pointless because it’s a technologically complex task, and no one is going to create a new system when you can improve the existing one,” he explained.The expert also underscored that the "Iron Dome" is only one component of Israel’s sophisticated, multi-layered missile defense system. “It’s essentially the last level in the system, like an external protective shell,” Tamar explained, adding that replicating such a comprehensive system in the U.S. would require a significant shift in defense priorities.From Tamar’s perspective, the announcement reflects more about political rhetoric than strategic necessity. “I think Trump’s statement is yet another example of his tendency to make bold declarations without fully understanding the details,” he concluded.While the idea of a domestically-produced "Iron Dome" may resonate with Trump’s base, the practicality and necessity of such a system remain in question. As the U.S. considers its next steps in missile defense, Trump’s bold vision will undoubtedly spark debate about the balance between ambition, feasibility, and genuine security needs.

News.Az