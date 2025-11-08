Why Taylor Swift missed out on a 2026 Grammy nomination

+ ↺ − 16 px

Taylor Swift was notably absent from the 2026 Grammy nominations announced on November 7, while artists like Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Leon Thomas, and Serban Ghenea secured multiple nods.

Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, was released in October 2025, outside the eligibility period for this year’s Grammys, which covers releases from August 2024 to August 2025. She will be eligible for the 2027 awards instead, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with nine, including Album of the Year for GNX and multiple nods for Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “Luther” featuring SZA. Lady Gaga follows with seven nominations, while Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Leon Thomas, and Serban Ghenea each received six.

Swift, who won six nominations at the 2025 Grammys but did not take home an award, remains a record-setter in Grammy history with 14 wins. She is the first and only artist to win Album of the Year four times—for Midnights (2024), Folklore (2021), 1989 (2016), and Fearless (2010).

The 2026 Grammy Awards are scheduled for February 1, 2026, in Los Angeles.

