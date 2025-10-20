World's largest gas chemical complex on fire in Russia - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A large fire has erupted once again at a major gas processing plant in Russia, following a Ukrainian airstrike on Sunday. Ukraine has intensified its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, aiming to cripple the country’s war economy and disrupt fuel supplies to Putin's military.

Oil and gas depots around the country have been repeatedly struck by drone and missiles, causing extensive damage. In the latest devastating attack, Ukrainian drones struck the Orenburg gas processing plant. The facility is the largest of its kind in the world and is located at least 1000 kilometres from Ukraine's state border, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

It is believed to be able to process between 40 to 45 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year. The gas plant was originally hit in the early hours of Sunday morning, causing a fire to break out, which was later extinguished by firefighters.

The regional governor Yevgeny Solntsev confirmed the plant had been hit, saying that some of the infrastructure had been partially damaged and that a workshop caught fire.

However, local residents reported on Monday that another huge blaze had broken out at the stricken plant.

Video images - geolocated by the independent Russian media channel Astra - show the complex engulfed in giant flames, reaching as high as 600 feet.

Kyrylo Shevchenko - a former head of Ukraine's National Bank - estimated the damage would cost the Russian economy billions of US dollars. "Russia's war machine feels the burn!" he wrote on his X social media page. "Potential losses: $5-10B+ in disrupted production/revenue (at ~$300/MCM gas prices), crippling exports & funding Putin's invasion." Ukraine's military has previously targeted energy facilities in the region, and damaged the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery in a drone attack earlier this month. However, this is the first time the Gazprom gas plant has been hit. The continual attacks on energy infrastructure have led to a shortage of fuel for cars, leading to huge queues at petrol stations, as well as a significant drop in oil exports Russian oil product exports dropped by 17.1% in September compared to August, totalling 7.58 million tonnes, due to ongoing Ukrainian drone attacks, according to Reuters. 🔥A #Gazprom plant in #Orenburg has caught #fire again.



It was attacked by #Ukrainian drones yesterday morning, local residents told Astra.



According to the local publication Orenday, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has already responded and dispatched firefighters to the… pic.twitter.com/YkAMKgZcbT — News.Az (@news_az) October 20, 2025

News.Az