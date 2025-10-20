World's largest gas chemical complex on fire in Russia - VIDEO
A large fire has erupted once again at a major gas processing plant in Russia, following a Ukrainian airstrike on Sunday. Ukraine has intensified its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, aiming to cripple the country’s war economy and disrupt fuel supplies to Putin's military.
Oil and gas depots around the country have been repeatedly struck by drone and missiles, causing extensive damage. In the latest devastating attack, Ukrainian drones struck the Orenburg gas processing plant. The facility is the largest of its kind in the world and is located at least 1000 kilometres from Ukraine's state border, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
It is believed to be able to process between 40 to 45 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year. The gas plant was originally hit in the early hours of Sunday morning, causing a fire to break out, which was later extinguished by firefighters.
The regional governor Yevgeny Solntsev confirmed the plant had been hit, saying that some of the infrastructure had been partially damaged and that a workshop caught fire.
However, local residents reported on Monday that another huge blaze had broken out at the stricken plant.
Video images - geolocated by the independent Russian media channel Astra - show the complex engulfed in giant flames, reaching as high as 600 feet.