Xi Jinping: China supports Azerbaijan's sovereign development model

Direct dialogue is important to ensure sustainable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

This was stated by the Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping at a meeting with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the Chinese city of Tianjin, News.Az reports.

He stressed that China supports Azerbaijan’s sovereign development model and noted China’s commitment to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

