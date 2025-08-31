Yandex metrika counter

Xi Jinping: China supports Azerbaijan's sovereign development model

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Xi Jinping: China supports Azerbaijan's sovereign development model

Direct dialogue is important to ensure sustainable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

This was stated by the Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping at a meeting with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the Chinese city of Tianjin, News.Az reports.

He stressed that China supports Azerbaijan’s sovereign development model and noted China’s commitment to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      