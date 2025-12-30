1,800-year-old domed tomb found in southeastern Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Archaeologists have uncovered a rare domed burial chamber dating back around 1,800 years in the Besni district of Adiyaman province in southeastern Türkiye, local museum officials said.

Preliminary surveys indicate the structure is part of a large funerary complex featuring at least five interconnected chambers, one of which is topped by a dome—an architectural element not previously documented in the region, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Adiyaman Museum Director Mehmet Alkan said the complex is believed to date to the 2nd century AD and was likely built for a high-status family. The chamber sits in a steep, rocky area and displays advanced architectural features, including arched burial niches supported by columns and finely carved cornices.

Inside the main chamber, researchers identified rare reliefs depicting six wild goat heads linked by garlands, with oyster shell motifs carved above them. According to Alkan, the oyster imagery symbolises immortality, though some of the decorative elements have been damaged over time.

Additional niches found within the chambers are believed to have been used for oil lamps and offerings, suggesting the site also served ceremonial functions.

Officials described the discovery as unique for Adiyaman province and said further archaeological studies are planned to better understand the structure’s cultural and historical significance.

News.Az