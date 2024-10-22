1 dead, 15 injured in train collision in Wales

+ ↺ − 16 px

A man has died, and 15 others were hospitalized following a train collision in Wales on the evening of October 21.

The incident happened on the line near the village of Llanbrynmair in Mid Wales at about 7.30 pm local time, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed a man had died and said 15 others had been taken to hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.It said all other passengers had been evacuated from both trains.The British Transport Police said officers were called after reports of "a low-speed train collision involving two trains."Paramedics, fire and rescue and Dyfed Powys Police were sent to the scene, police said.A joint statement from Network Rail and Transport for Wales said the incident involved the 6.31pm service from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and the 7.09pm service from Machynlleth to Shrewsbury.The statement said the line was closed and added: "We would encourage passengers to plan ahead and check journeys before travelling via National Rail Enquiries."National Rail said the "operational incident" meant lines were closed and trains may be cancelled or revised.

News.Az