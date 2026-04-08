Rail line sabotaged in Russia's Belgorod - VIDEO

The group, known as Atesh, said its operatives destroyed two transformer cabinets along a railway line between Stary Oskol and Urazovo, News.Az reports, citing Atesh.

According to the group, the sabotage caused delays in transporting ammunition, equipment, and supplies intended for Russian forces operating near Kharkiv Oblast.

Atesh claimed the disruption impacted frontline units at a critical moment, though these assertions have not been independently verified.

There has been no immediate confirmation from Russian authorities, and the extent of the damage or operational impact remains uncertain.

The The Kyiv Independent reported that it could not independently verify the claims.

The Atesh group has previously reported carrying out sabotage operations targeting infrastructure in Russia and Russian-controlled territories, including railways, communication systems, and military-related facilities.

Some past claims have been partially corroborated by Ukrainian military reports, though details often remain limited.

The situation highlights the ongoing shadow conflict beyond the front lines, with infrastructure increasingly becoming a target in the broader war.