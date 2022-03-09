1 in every 8 women diagnosed with breast cancer worldwide – doctor

+ ↺ − 16 px

One in every eight women in Azerbaijan and worldwide is diagnosed with breast cancer each year, News.Az cited Gunel Gambarova, Educational-Therapeutic Clinic of Azerbaijan Medical University, as saying.

The doctor said it was possible to conduct early diagnosis in recent years, stressing the role of awareness-raising activities, TV programs and social media in this regard.

“As a result of the work done, women aged over 35 come for screening and mammography. Women under 35 undergo at least one mammologist consultation and ultrasound examination. This helps doctors to diagnose the disease early,” Gambarova added.

News.Az