1 injured in Tehran gas station explosion
- 16 Nov 2020 21:03
At least one person was injured in an explosion at a gas station in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Monday, an official said.
"A fuel tanker caught fire while unloading its cargo at a station on Tehran's Perouzi street," Jalal al-Maliki, a spokesman for the fire department, told state TV.
He said the fire was contained, and the injured shifted to a hospital.