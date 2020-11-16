Yandex metrika counter

1 injured in Tehran gas station explosion

  • Region
  • Share
1 injured in Tehran gas station explosion

At least one person was injured in an explosion at a gas station in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Monday, an official said.

"A fuel tanker caught fire while unloading its cargo at a station on Tehran's Perouzi street," Jalal al-Maliki, a spokesman for the fire department, told state TV.

He said the fire was contained, and the injured shifted to a hospital.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      