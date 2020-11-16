1 injured in Tehran gas station explosion

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least one person was injured in an explosion at a gas station in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Monday, an official said.

"A fuel tanker caught fire while unloading its cargo at a station on Tehran's Perouzi street," Jalal al-Maliki, a spokesman for the fire department, told state TV.

He said the fire was contained, and the injured shifted to a hospital.

News.Az