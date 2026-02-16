1 killed, 4 injured in Rhode Island ice rink shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

A young girl was killed and four others were hospitalized after a gunman opened fire during a high school boys' hockey game at an indoor ice rink in Rhode Island on Monday, according to authorities.

The suspected shooter is also dead following the incident at the Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, a few miles outside Providence, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The shooting unfolded around 2:30 pm (local time) as teams from the Coventry-Johnston co-op and the St. Raphael-Providence Country Day-North Providence-North Smithfield co-op were playing, according to local news outlet WJAR. Chaos broke out inside the arena as gunfire erupted from the stands. The Pawtucket Times reported that shots were fired from behind one of the team benches. Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee confirmed the shooting took place at the Dennis Lynch Arena and said state police were working alongside local law enforcement. "I am praying for Pawtucket and everyone involved," he wrote in a post on X.

