1-year-old among 159 killed in Hong Kong high-rise fire

Police in Hong Kong announced on Wednesday that the death toll from the fire that tore through seven high-rise towers last week has climbed to 159.

Authorities announced that 140 victims have been identified so far, including 91 women and 49 men, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The youngest victim was just one year old, while the oldest was 97, according to the police statement.

