10 Azerbaijani judokas to vie for medals at Paris Grand Slam 2025

Azerbaijan will be sending 10 judokas to compete at the Paris Grand Slam 2025, set to take place in France on February 1.

The athletes will contend in six weight categories over two days of intense competition, News.Az reports, citing local media. The tournament is expected to feature over 300 judokas from 54 countries.

