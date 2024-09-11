10 more Russian oil tankers sanctioned

+ ↺ − 16 px

Great Britain has expanded sanctions against Russia, adding another 10 Russian oil tankers to the blacklist, says British Ministry of Finance, News.Az reports citing Neftegaz.RU News Agency .

The tankers in question are NS Corona, NS Clipper, NS Asia, SCF Baltica, SCF Vankor, Zaliv Aniva, Olympic Avenue, Leonid Loza, Vladimir Tikhonov, and Nikolay Zuev. Stream Ship Management FZCO is listed as the operator of the vessels flying the flags of Gabon and Panama.It is interesting to note that the shuttle tanker Zaliv Aniva with a deadweight of 103 thousand tons was used to export oil from the Sakhalin-2 project, as reported by Bloomberg.The tankers are prohibited from accessing ports in the United Kingdom and their registration in the UK ship registry may be terminated. Captains and pilots may receive an order to detain the said vessels.Recall that the day before, on September 10, 2024, the UK government imposed sanctions on 5 sea vessels allegedly involved in providing military support to the Russian Federation. The vessels in question are the Baltiyskiy, Begey, Musa Jalil, Omskiy-103, and Skif-V. British authorities claim that these vessels are transporting military goods from third countries, including Iran, to the Russian Federation.The previous round of British sanctions affected 11 tankers. All 11 vessels that were included in the sanctions list fly the flags of Gabon, the Cook Islands, and Panama.In early July 2024, sources in The New York Times reported that current and former US Treasury officials proposed new measures against the "shadow fleet" of oil tankers that help deliver Russian oil in circumvention of sanctions. They are talking about introducing fines that would limit sales or decommission tankers. At the same time, there are concerns that the proposed measures will lead to an increase in energy prices.

