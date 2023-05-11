100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev in spotlight of Peruvian media (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leading Peruvian news portals La Razon, Prensa21 and Guik, the official portal of the Federation of Peruvian Journalists, as well as El Peruano, the oldest and most widely read newspaper in the country, published articles by Mammad Talibov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Mexico, about the 100th anniversary of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

The articles state that the Azerbaijani people with deep respect marked the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who went down his name in the country’s history, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

The articles take a brief look at the honorable life of the national leader, stressing that in the most difficult and turbulent period of the history of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev managed to save Azerbaijan from crisis and decline and to ensure the country’s development path.

It is also noted that thanks to Heydar Aliyev’s rich experience of statesmanship and purposeful policy, Azerbaijan has made steady progress on the path of democratic development and has become a leading force in the region and an active member of the world community. As a result of the realization of projects that allow the transportation of rich oil and gas resources to world markets, the implementation of successive socio-economic reforms, and becoming a part of the largest transport projects, today Azerbaijan is considered one of the fastest, dynamically developing countries in its region.

The articles point out that the successful foreign and domestic policy course defined by Heydar Aliyev and implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev played a decisive role in Azerbaijan becoming an independent center of regional and global politics and strengthening its position in the system of international relations.

News.Az

