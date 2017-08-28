101 state objects put up for privatization

101 state objects put up for privatization

The State Committee for Property Affairs of Azerbaijan has held another auction for privatization of state property.

The State Committee reports that 101 objects were put up for auction, Fineko/abc.az reports.

"These included 25 joint stock companies, 15 small state enterprises and facilities, 50 unused non-residential areas and 11 vehicles," the report says.

